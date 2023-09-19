Gamethread: White Sox at Nationals

The White Sox (58-93) are seeking another win in Washington against the Nationals (66-85).

José Ureña, 32, will start on the mound for the South Siders. The White Sox are looking for an unexpected spark from Ureña, who enters this game with poor numbers in 28 2⁄ 3 innings this season (8.48 ERA, 9.09 FIP, -0.8 fWAR).

Jackson Rutledge, 24, will be the starter for Washington, and this is the second game of his MLB career. Rutledge debut did not go well, as he allowed seven earned runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. In this infancy stage of his career, he has a 17.18 ERA and a 6.53 FIP, rendering him a 0.0-fWAR pitcher. In all likelihood, his ERA will decrease tonight, but it is unclear how much it will drop.

Here are the starting lineups:

NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game, and the first pitch is scheduled to happen at 6:05 p.m. Central.