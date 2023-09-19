 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Nationals 4, White Sox 3

Yeah, we’re still watching these games

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@cuteanimalsisaw

The White Sox take on the Nationals for the second night. Both teams are bad and baseball is meaningless for each fan base. Eat Arby’s.

Not a lot going on through two.

Or the third.

Luis Robert Jr. hits home run No. 37 in the fourth to put the Sox on the board.

Also, some breaking news?

And the Nats tie it up.

TIE BALLGAME NO MORE!

More breaking news.

(Doubtful.)

Aaron Bummer had everyone stressing out.

But was pulled for the only pitcher on this team.

Sadly, Joey Meneses enters as a pinch hitter and puts the Nats up, 4-2.

We’re back to tanking, at least.

Moncada continues to have a great game, with an RBI single in the ninth.

Andrew Vaughn strikes out for the second out, and it’s up to Trayce Thompson. Yeah.

Thompson walks, putting two on. What will Elvis Andrus do?

Baseball is pain.

I guess we’ll be back for an early rubber match tomorrow. Or not. Here are some cute animals.

