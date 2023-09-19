Bird App Recap: Nationals 4, White Sox 3

The White Sox take on the Nationals for the second night. Both teams are bad and baseball is meaningless for each fan base. Eat Arby’s.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Nationals Park: pic.twitter.com/fkYGvh1G8s— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 19, 2023
Not a lot going on through two.
It's nice to see most of the #WhiteSox hitters pulling a Dan Johnson in September when their games don't matter. The calls to just run it back next season are gonna be great. Especially when they suck again.— Chris G (@TSpeeps) September 19, 2023
Or the third.
Prepared to be disappointed pic.twitter.com/NvbfU6LaY9— Jordan Small (@jols98) September 19, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. hits home run No. 37 in the fourth to put the Sox on the board.
Home Run LRJ!#WHITESOX— Comic Punkmeritus (@ComicPunkGuy) September 19, 2023
NO. 37 FOR LUIS ROBERT JR. pic.twitter.com/PlqDQkUjox— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 19, 2023
Also, some breaking news?
This actually makes me happy. So that’s weird. https://t.co/8yDQSpXpvu— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 20, 2023
And the Nats tie it up.
Sacrifice fly to left by Lane Thomas.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 20, 2023
White Sox 1, Nationals 1. Bottom of the 6th.
TIE BALLGAME NO MORE!
There ya go, Yoan Moncada. Needs 1 more HR to reach 10.— Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) September 20, 2023
More breaking news.
White Sox also hiring Brian Bannister who was the director of pitching with the Giants.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 20, 2023
(Doubtful.)
Sox are back! https://t.co/zhG0LUsXlT— Ricky Bottomfeeder (@Ricky3balls) September 20, 2023
Aaron Bummer had everyone stressing out.
Oh my god Bummer didn’t blow it— CJ (@CJT2798) September 20, 2023
But was pulled for the only pitcher on this team.
September 20, 2023
Sadly, Joey Meneses enters as a pinch hitter and puts the Nats up, 4-2.
I hate the 7th inning— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 20, 2023
Can’t be pitching to Joey Meneses within three day of Mexican Independence Day. Sigh.— Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) September 20, 2023
We’re back to tanking, at least.
God bless Bryan Shaw and Aaron Bummer.— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 20, 2023
After a Moncada nuke these bums give the lead right back in honor of #Tankathon2024
Moncada continues to have a great game, with an RBI single in the ninth.
Sox staging a late rally. Luis Robert Jr. started the ninth inning with a double, and he scored two batters later on Yoán Moncada’s base hit. Tying run aboard with Sox down a run, 4-3.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 20, 2023
Andrew Vaughn strikes out for the second out, and it’s up to Trayce Thompson. Yeah.
Pitch Clock Violation on Pitcher— MLBClockViolations (@MLBClockTracker) September 20, 2023
Kyle Finnegan (WSH)
top 9 - CWS @ WSH
Count Now 3 - 1, 2 Outs
Thompson walks, putting two on. What will Elvis Andrus do?
Da Sox might pull this off. #CHWvsWSH #WhiteSox— Jack Russell (@JolietJack) September 20, 2023
Baseball is pain.
Nevermind. #CHWvsWSH #WhiteSox— Jack Russell (@JolietJack) September 20, 2023
I guess we’ll be back for an early rubber match tomorrow. Or not. Here are some cute animals.
September 19, 2023
