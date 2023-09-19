Bird App Recap: Nationals 4, White Sox 3

All sharing options for:

The White Sox take on the Nationals for the second night. Both teams are bad and baseball is meaningless for each fan base. Eat Arby’s.

Not a lot going on through two.

It's nice to see most of the #WhiteSox hitters pulling a Dan Johnson in September when their games don't matter. The calls to just run it back next season are gonna be great. Especially when they suck again. — Chris G (@TSpeeps) September 19, 2023

Or the third.

Prepared to be disappointed pic.twitter.com/NvbfU6LaY9 — Jordan Small (@jols98) September 19, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. hits home run No. 37 in the fourth to put the Sox on the board.

NO. 37 FOR LUIS ROBERT JR. pic.twitter.com/PlqDQkUjox — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 19, 2023

Also, some breaking news?

This actually makes me happy. So that’s weird. https://t.co/8yDQSpXpvu — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 20, 2023

And the Nats tie it up.

Sacrifice fly to left by Lane Thomas.

White Sox 1, Nationals 1. Bottom of the 6th. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 20, 2023

TIE BALLGAME NO MORE!

There ya go, Yoan Moncada. Needs 1 more HR to reach 10. — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) September 20, 2023

More breaking news.

White Sox also hiring Brian Bannister who was the director of pitching with the Giants. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 20, 2023

(Doubtful.)

Aaron Bummer had everyone stressing out.

Oh my god Bummer didn’t blow it — CJ (@CJT2798) September 20, 2023

But was pulled for the only pitcher on this team.

Sadly, Joey Meneses enters as a pinch hitter and puts the Nats up, 4-2.

I hate the 7th inning — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 20, 2023

Can’t be pitching to Joey Meneses within three day of Mexican Independence Day. Sigh. — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) September 20, 2023

We’re back to tanking, at least.

God bless Bryan Shaw and Aaron Bummer.



After a Moncada nuke these bums give the lead right back in honor of #Tankathon2024 — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 20, 2023

Moncada continues to have a great game, with an RBI single in the ninth.

Sox staging a late rally. Luis Robert Jr. started the ninth inning with a double, and he scored two batters later on Yoán Moncada’s base hit. Tying run aboard with Sox down a run, 4-3. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 20, 2023

Andrew Vaughn strikes out for the second out, and it’s up to Trayce Thompson. Yeah.

Pitch Clock Violation on Pitcher

Kyle Finnegan (WSH)

top 9 - CWS @ WSH

Count Now 3 - 1, 2 Outs — MLBClockViolations (@MLBClockTracker) September 20, 2023

Thompson walks, putting two on. What will Elvis Andrus do?

Baseball is pain.

I guess we’ll be back for an early rubber match tomorrow. Or not. Here are some cute animals.

pic.twitter.com/DDPRvj2Fjn — cute animals I saw online (@cuteanimalsisaw) September 19, 2023