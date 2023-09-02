Share All sharing options for: Sharing Sox Podcast 116 — What you see is what you Getz

Ah, the Chris Getz era of Sharing Sox begins, as SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, wade into the swamp that is the mind of Jerry Reinsdorf and the resultant morass that is the Chicago White Sox to wonder whether promoting a man who has proven an utter, catastrophic failure in his current post is a sound baseball, or business, strategy.

First, though, the duo venture into happier thoughts, praising the Cleveland Guardians for picking Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López off the waiver wire and wondering if that will be enough for the Guardians to catch the Twins, even with three of their own starters coming off of the IL in coming weeks. Unfortunately, no one claimed You Know Who, be it for ethical or monetary reasons, so the Sox are stuck with him for the rest of the season.

And, of course, no podcast this week would be complete without a look at the Fan Fat Fold Firearm Fiasco, which remains unsolved because, well, because, this is the White Sox, where nothing ever gets solved.

