Today in White Sox History: September 2

1918

In a season-ending doubleheader (the 1918 season ended early because of World War I) at Detroit, Buck Weaver rapped out eight hits in 10 at-bats. The Sox would lose the games, 11-5 and 7-3. Weaver went 5-for-5 in the first game and 3-for-5 in the second. He had two doubles among his eight hits.

The 1918 team finished 57-67, a 189-point drop in winning percentage from the best team in White Sox history (then, and still), the 1917 club. The team was never more than five games better than .500, and beyond a World Series hangover suffered key injuries to or WWI absences from Red Faber, Reb Russell, Lefty Williams, Joe Jackson, Happy Felsch and Fred McMullin.

1937

In a game at Comiskey Park, White Sox third baseman Boze Berger and outfielder Mike Kreevich led off the Sox half of the first with back-to-back home runs. It was the first time that ever happened in team history — as well as the first time it ever happened in AL history. The Sox beat Boston, 4-2.

1970

It was one of the key dates in franchise history, as Roland Hemond was hired as player personnel director to rebuild the franchise. The club ended up losing a team-record 106 games in 1970. However, in the very next year, the White Sox would improve by 23 games, from 56 to 79 wins, and by 1972 would be a legitimate title contender. Hemond would eventually ascend to GM and stay with the team through 1985. Also coming along as new field manager was Chuck Tanner, who’d be named Manager of the Year in 1972.

1981

With a two-run blast that drew the White Sox to 3-2 in the fifth inning, Chet Lemon clouted the 5,000th home run in franchise history. The White Sox battled back to take a 4-3 in the game before dropping the game to the Tigers, 5-4, in 10 innings.

1991

It was a miracle game for two White Sox. Roberto Hernandez, then a starter, held the Royals hitless for six innings just three months after undergoing transplant surgery that took a vein from his leg and moved it to his arm. He would throw 93 pitches and get through seven innings of one-hit, one-run ball. He made just two more starts in 1991 (and his career), and this effort remains his sole game started and won.

Meanwhile Bo Jackson made his first start with the White Sox, hitting sixth in the order at designated hitter. After starting the game 0-for-3, Bo’s final at-bat was a sacrifice fly. Jackson had suffered a debilitating hip injury while playing in the NFL, and would see action in just 23 games in 1991, hitting .225 with three homers and 14 RBIs. In the offseason he would undergo hip replacement surgery and sit out all of 1992 working with White Sox training staff for a triumphant return in 1993.

1995

Tim Raines had his American League record of 40 consecutive steals snapped when he was thrown out in the third inning vs. Toronto. Randy Knorr was the catcher who gunned him down, in Chicago’s 10-4 win.