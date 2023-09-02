Gamethread: White Sox vs. Tigers

Detroit came into town last night and proved why they are ahead of the lowly White Sox in the standings. Nothing about the game was overwhelmingly great, but the Tigers pitching was slightly better, and the situational hitting came through two more times than the South Siders’ did.

Today is a new day, and after the weeks of news coming out of 35th & Shields, there are few silver linings to look forward to. Tonight, hopefully, one of those will be Tim Anderson’s 1,000th hit. No. 999 came in the bottom of the eighth inning last night. TA would later score the second and final run for the White Sox.

The shortstop will have to get past rookie Reese Olson to obtain this noteworthy hit. The Motor City team has had their fair share of starting pitching injuries this season, and the righthander was recalled on June 2 to help fill some of the starting gaps. Since coming up, Olson has appeared in 16 games, starting 13 of those. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA. Over 72 1⁄3 innings he has struck out 78 batters. His arsenal primarily includes a slider, four-seam fastball, and sinker, however, he will also mix in a changeup and curveball. With two strikes, he is likely to throw his 84 mph slider to righties and his 95 mph four-seam fastball to lefties.

While his ERA is up there, his chase rate sits at a respectable 31.1%. Seeing as the White Sox are known for chasing pitches this season, things could go in his favor. Pedro’s lineup will try to have something to say about that.

Almost White Sox manager, AJ Hinch, lines up his Tigers below.

Tonight’s game starts at 6:10 pm. CT. The game is being broadcast on NBCSC and can be heard on ESPN 1000.