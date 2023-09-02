Tigers 10, White Sox 0: Bad things happen to bad people

Nothing about this season has made sense, and I don’t expect it to any time soon. That is why when a rookie with an ERA of more than five held the White Sox offense to exactly zero runs, I was not surprised. Even less surprising was the fact that the Tigers scored 10 runs off of Chicago pitching.

A two-out rally in the top of the first got things started for Detroit, and they did not stop. Miguel Cabrera collected the first RBI of the night with a double to Gavin Sheets in right field, passing George Brett on the all-time hit list in the process. Then Kerry Carpenter singled to score the veteran. To add insult to injury, Andre Lipcius hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0. The third baseman was part of yesterday’s September call-ups and he came ready to make a difference, apparently.



You will never believe what happened in the second inning: The Tigers scored two more runs, with two outs. Zach McKinstry and Spencer Torkelson recorded RBIs five and six. I won’t lie, I have no idea how Korey Lee missed the tag on the play at home, but I digress.



Torkelson decided to have himself a night and hit a second RBI double in the top of the fourth. Cabrera wanted in on the fun and singled in the first baseman.

I really wish I could stop talking about Cabrera, but he had a 4-for-5 night and he did indeed add a third RBI as well, a single in the top of the sixth.



Are you also tired of me talking about Detroit hitters? I am tired of typing about them. However, the White Sox produced no offense in this game, and the Tigers did, so I will continue. This is the last run I have to talk about, and it was scored in the top of the eighth on a Parker Meadows RBI single.

There really are no major highlights to talk about for this game when it comes to the White Sox, but I would be remiss not to mention Luis Patiño’s debut with the club. The righty was put in a long relief role this evening and went four innings, giving up just one earned run, walking three, and striking out four.

Yet another series loss in the books and yet another embarrassing night for the White Sox. Is a sweep on the horizon for the Tigers? We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow.

Six Pack of Stats

Pressure Play

Kerry Carpenter’s first-inning single to plate the first run had a 1.03 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Korey Lee went 0-for-1 today and had some miscues defensively that landed him a blowout game-high 0.76 pLI.

Top Play

In his second game in the major leagues, Andre Lipcius hit a two-run home run. It had a WPA of 14.5%.

Top Performer

Lipcius also takes home tonight’s award in this category with a 13.4% WPA.

Hardest Hit

Oscar Colás hit a laser of a single in the third inning. It came off the bat at a brisk 112.1 mph.

Weakest Contact

Javier Báez’s second-inning ground out dribbled off the bat at 55.8 mph.

Luckiest Hit

Akil Badoo hit a single in the second inning that had an xBA of only .040.

Toughest Out

Tim Anderson started the game with a sharp line out that had a .730 xBA.

Longest Hit

The 399-foot home run from Lipcius traveled the furthest of all the hit balls tonight.

Magic Number: 26

The number of silly games left to play in this silly season. The end is near, friends!