White Sox Minor League Update: Redbirds 5, Knights 2

Wednesday’s Charlotte Knights game was suspended in the bottom of the first, with play resuming tonight in Memphis. And resume, it did. The Knights were afforded an early 1-0 lead courtesy of Víctor Reyes’ 20th homer of the season.

ICYMI: We've now resumed Wednesday's game & lead the @memphisredbirds 1-0 after one inning thanks to this solo homer from Víctor Reyes! pic.twitter.com/vxOldZLJ4W — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 21, 2023

With scheduled starter Nick Nastrini unavailable due to Wednesday’s delay, starting honors fell to Garrett Davila. Davila handled the situation admirably, firing off six innings of two-run ball before exiting with a no-decision, due in large part to a game-tying hit by Yoelqui Céspedes in the sixth inning to erase a one-run deficit the Knights had incurred in the second inning.

Yoelqui Cespedes singles to bring in Victor Reyes and tie it at 2 for the #Knights. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/WnGc1Bsv2M — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 22, 2023

It was smooth sailing through the sixth and seventh innings, but reliever Nicholas Padilla faltered in the eighth. He’d go on to surrender the decisive three runs (two earned) in his lone inning on the bump, resulting in a tough loss for the visitors.

While the end result wasn’t pretty, today’s contest was studded with impressive individual performances deserving of MVP honors. It’s up to, the reader, to decide who takes home the virtual hardware.

Poll Who was the Knights’ silver lining in the loss? Víctor Reyes: 1-for-3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI, K

Tyler Naquin: 2-for-4, 2 2B, game-high three hard hits, K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, RBI, K

Garrett Davila: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Víctor Reyes: 1-for-3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI, K (0 votes)

100% Tyler Naquin: 2-for-4, 2 2B, game-high three hard hits, K (1 vote)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Garrett Davila: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Which Knight is most in-need of a bounceback? Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Erik González: 0-for-4, K

Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, K

Nicholas Padilla: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, L vote view results 0% Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Erik González: 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Laz Rivera: 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

100% Nicholas Padilla: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, L (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Because we’re at the end of the season with little reason to stress arms and players, Wednesday’s delayed game, finished above, forced the regularly-scheduled Thursday game to be cancelled. That makes this Charlotte-Memphis series now a five-gamer.