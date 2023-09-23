White Sox Minor League Update: Redbirds 9, Knights 6

Fans in Memphis were treated to a true bullpen-burner game by the visiting Charlotte Knights. Altogether six pitchers were tapped to bring the team mercifully to the finish line in today’s three-run loss. The Knights infielders, with the exception of second baseman Jason Matthews, fought a spirited uphill battle to keep pace with the potent Redbirds offensive assault; José Rodríguez, Nate Mondou and Erik González among them notched eight total hits, four runs, and a pair of doubles to lead Charlotte’s bat assault in this one.

Not to be overshadowed is recently-promoted catcher Adam Hackenberg, who continues to swing one of the hottest bats on the farm.

Hackenberg finished the night with a couple of hits and three runs driven in out of the cleanup spot in the order. Also of note is former MLB shortstop González, who went a perfect 4-for-4 (please don’t sue us, Wendy’s) with a run and a double on his line score.

We’ve talked about the good, so let’s now acknowledge the bad.

Starter Johan Dominguez was in the zone all night — unfortunately for him. He allowed seven of the 14 Redbirds hits in this one, yet only walked one en route to four innings of three-run ball. Mike Mayers offered another dazzling inning in relief, allowing only one hit and holding the Birds scoreless. Jordan Holloway, however, would probably like a mulligan on his performance today, as in a third of an inning, he allowed three hits and four runs to become the losing pitcher of record. He was relieved by brief White Sox bullpen arm Declan Cronin, who allowed the last two Redbirds runs.

A familiar theme unfolded for this Knights team: A handful of impressive offensive performances proved not to be enough to make up for a shaky performance by the Triple-A pitching staff. Even so, those individual efforts deserve to be recognized, and the capacity to reward the best performance with recognition belongs solely to you, the reader.

Poll Who was the Knights’ silver lining in the loss? José Rodríguez: 3-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB

Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, K

Nate Mondou: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB

Erik González: 4-for-4, R

Mike Mayers: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Jordan Leasure: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

