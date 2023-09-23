Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

Welcome to game two of a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Chicago White Sox came out of Friday night’s action as losers of a 3-2 ballgame that featured masterful pitching from Touki Toussaint and former White Sox clubhouse “leader” Chris Sale.

Today, the South Siders will be sending Dylan Cease to the hill for the 31st time this season. He comes in with a 7-8 record and 4.85 ERA in a year that has been nearly the complete opposite from his second place Cy Young finish in 2022. Here’s the lineup that he hopes will provide him with some run support, as in his last start the team could not get a single run across in a 4-0 loss to the newly-crowned AL Central Division champion Minnesota Twins.

Meanwhile, Boston will be sending righty Nick Pivetta to the mound. He comes in with a 4.48 ERA and 9-9 record in 14 starts. The Red Sox will lineup as shown below:

You can find the game on all the usual suspects but in case you’re new here, you can watch on NBC Sports Chicago, you can listen on ESPN 1000 and you can comment here on South Side Sox. I can almost guarantee it’ll be a more peaceful experience than Twitter/X/whatever it’s called now. See you here for a 3:10 p.m. start!