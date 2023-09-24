Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

Yes, it’s Brett on the gamethread, which means an unbearably short one.

The White Sox, by virtue of having eked out a win in soggy and miserable conditions in Boston on Saturday, could steal the series and put themselves back on track to dodge 100 losses this season with a win today in the finale. And they have their best pitcher pursuing that win, lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky us.

The Red Sox have proven just as checked-out and disinterested in the final week of play as the White Sox. Funny, it takes just a .500 season to feel gutted in Boston; on the South Side, we’re supposed to waft all the glass half-full gases emitting from the suite class, no complaining, so what if it’s 100 losses for just the fifth time in team history?

Anyway, here are the Boston players:

How we're lining up today at Fenway: pic.twitter.com/J5bjcRh1FT — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 24, 2023

Yes, it’s a cleaver, perhaps literally, and a Kutter. Baseball!

So wait, does ESPN also broadcast the Bears? Shows you how little I care about the NFL. Well, if you are doing some fall yardwork outside and want to listen on the radio, spin the dial down to WGN-AM 720. Game is on NBCSCH per usual, first pitch 12:35 p.m. CT. Have fun, everybody!