Don’t Kut, Cleave: White Sox 3, Red Sox 2 (six innings, rain)

The White Sox again proved adept at handling football weather, winning their second straight in soggy and adverse conditions in Boston, 3-2. The game went a full six innings before rains swept in to delay it, and after a 1:43 pause in play, that score held up as final.

The pitcher we don’t name threw a second straight “complete game,” allowing two solo homers and leaving almost all balls in play, with not a single walk or strikeout (OK, he decked two Bosox in the game). He’s a dirtbag and not someone who should be pitching for the White Sox, but credit due: He shook off some horrid peripherals early in the season that suggested his strong start was a mirage and proved the key member of the rotation. Without him, 100 losses would already be in the books.

Now don’t let the fucking door hit you in the ass on your way out, [redacted].

This was a second contest that passed quickly, with more than one yawn. And this one also came packed with a new concern: Luis Robert Jr.’s leg health as he pursues 40 homers on the season. He was yanked in the top of the third with a sore left knee, which he caught in the infield dirt during his steal of second base, in the top of the first:



Let’s hope it was an astute Pedro Grifol pull, as you don’t chuck your franchise player out in the drizzly cold to roam around center field in a meaningless, late September game.

After falling behind, 1-0, on Wilyer Abreu’s solo homer in the second, the White Sox took the lead in the fifth on a two-out Elvis Andrus double that scored Gavin Sheets (walk, steal of second!) and Korey Lee (walk).

It would be a lead the White Sox would not relinquish, and a first series win since August 7-9 against the Yankees (AL East is real tough, pfft) was in the books.

Sheets trails Robert by 19 steals heading into the final six games of the season, of which the White Sox will need to take at least three to avoid a 100-loss season.