White Sox Minor League Update: Knights 8, Redbirds 2

It wasn’t the best of seasons for the Charlotte Knights (53-96), but at least they won their season finale in convincing fashion. The 8-2 win was bolstered by a perfect performance from Nick Nastrini. It, literally, was perfect over five innings: 15-up, 15-down, with three strikeouts.

Perfection from Nick Nastrini.



The No. 6 @whitesox prospect fans three as he retires all 15 batters he faces in his final @KnightsBaseball start of the year. pic.twitter.com/ThCddzROgS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 24, 2023

It’s the end of the year in the minors, and perfect games and no-hitters mean nothing down there anyway, so Nastrini was pulled after 69 pitches. He will now prepare for possible MLB innings for the big club next year. Chase Solesky relieved and was less than perfect, giving up two runs off of a homer. The final two arms from the bullpen settled things down later, as Mike Mayers and Edgar Navarro didn’t allow a run in the final two innings. The game was very much over by then, but the game moved more quickly because of it.

The offense came away with eight runs over 11 hits. Nate Mondou was the only batter to not reach base, but was joined by Víctor Reyes (one walk) as the two hitless batters. Tyler Neslony was the most productive in the finale, with a three-hit performance. One of those was a three-run shot in the third inning.

It's a 3-RUN for Tyler Neslony!!!! pic.twitter.com/fthbMipy5H — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 24, 2023

Jason Matthews was right behind Neslony with a three-run homer himself, this one in the seventh. It was his first career Triple-A homer.

Jason Matthews waited a few games w/ Charlotte, but he goes 2-4 in the final game of the year, and he gets his first AAA HR, and it's no cheapie. Erik Gonzalez (1B) and Laz Rivera score. 7-0 #Knights. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pitd1pAfsc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 24, 2023

José Rodríguez didn’t join the home-run party, but he did join the multihit parade. He had a couple of singles to cap off a disappointing year.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Tyler Neslony:3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Nick Nastrini: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB vote view results 0% Tyler Neslony:3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Nick Nastrini: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB (4 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now