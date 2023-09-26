 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: D’Backs at White Sox

José Ureña and the South Siders look to take down Arizona

By Joe Resis
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals
Back to the mound: José Ureña looks to build on his solid start in a White Sox uniform.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox (60-96) are set to their series against the D’Backs (82-74), who are in a competitive race for a playoff spot.

José Ureña, 32, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Ureña, a right-handed pitcher, enters this game with a 7.27 ERA and a 7.84 FIP this season. He has accumulated -0.6 fWAR 34 23 innings, but in 16 13 innings with the White Sox, he has been decent (4.41 ERA, 4.36 FIP).

Zach Davies, 30, will start for Arizona. Davies, another right-handed pitcher, has a 6.81 ERA but a respectable 4.51 FIP in 79 13 innings, rendering him a 0.9-fWAR pitcher. This will be his third career game against the White Sox, who have hit him very well. During his first two games against the South Siders, Davies had a 10.57 ERA, and White Sox hitters slashed .382/.421/.706 against him.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Best of luck to Luis Robert Jr. with his recovery, and congratulations to him on an excellent season. Robert slashed .264/.315/.542 with a 128 wRC+, and he accumulated 5.0 fWAR to be a major bright spot in a catastrophic season for the organization as a whole.

Also, good luck to Jimmy Lambert as he recovers from his ankle injury, and good luck to Tyler Naquin as he joins the MLB squad.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.

