Gamethread: D’Backs at White Sox

The White Sox (60-96) are set to their series against the D’Backs (82-74), who are in a competitive race for a playoff spot.

José Ureña, 32, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Ureña, a right-handed pitcher, enters this game with a 7.27 ERA and a 7.84 FIP this season. He has accumulated -0.6 fWAR 34 2⁄ 3 innings, but in 16 1⁄ 3 innings with the White Sox, he has been decent (4.41 ERA, 4.36 FIP).

Zach Davies, 30, will start for Arizona. Davies, another right-handed pitcher, has a 6.81 ERA but a respectable 4.51 FIP in 79 1⁄ 3 innings, rendering him a 0.9-fWAR pitcher. This will be his third career game against the White Sox, who have hit him very well. During his first two games against the South Siders, Davies had a 10.57 ERA, and White Sox hitters slashed .382/.421/.706 against him.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, the #WhiteSox placed All-Star OF Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a mild MCL sprain in his left knee, selected the contract of OF Tyler Naquin from Class AAA Charlotte and transferred RHP Jimmy Lambert… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 26, 2023

Robert Jr., who left Sunday’s game at Boston in the second inning, is expected to recover with rest and rehabilitation in 2-4 weeks. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 26, 2023

Lambert, who has been on the injured list since September 4, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle on September 20. He is expected to fully recover in 2-3 months. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 26, 2023

Best of luck to Luis Robert Jr. with his recovery, and congratulations to him on an excellent season. Robert slashed .264/.315/.542 with a 128 wRC+, and he accumulated 5.0 fWAR to be a major bright spot in a catastrophic season for the organization as a whole.

Also, good luck to Jimmy Lambert as he recovers from his ankle injury, and good luck to Tyler Naquin as he joins the MLB squad.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.