Six Pack of Stats: Diamondbacks 15, White Sox 4

Eloy Jiménez spotted the pitching staff a three-run lead with a home run in the bottom of the first. Then, after Arizona scored one in the top of the second, Jiménez drove in another run in the second with a single. Sounds great, Joe!
OK, let’s just skip to the end of the game and check the score ... 15-4, Arizona. Alrighty.
Pressure Play
When Tommy Pham drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game, it came with a 3.07 LI.
Pressure Cooker
White Sox starter José Ureña had a 1.28 pLI to lead all players. This makes sense because down the stretch, with the game out of reach, there were no high-leverage plays.
Top Play
The blast by Jiménez boosted the South Siders’ win probability by 21.0% (58.5% to 79.5%). However, things did not go according to plan after that.
Top Performer
Christian Walker of the D-Backs just barely led the way, as his 27.2% WPA edged out Eloy’s 27.1%.
Hardest Hit
Ketel Marte’s home run in the eighth was blasted at 111.5 mph.
Weakest Contact
Jace Peterson’s ninth inning ground out left the bat at only 51.5 mph.
Luckiest Hit
The single by Alek Thomas in the fifth registered a .080 xBA.
Toughest Out
Gabriel Moreno lined out in the fourth with a .580 xBA.
Longest Hit
Marte’s blast traveled 453 feet, which was plenty long enough to top the blast by Jiménez (415 feet).
Magic Number: 9
This is the ninth time in franchise history that the White Sox have lost at least 97 games in a season. The other White Sox teams that did this were the squads of 1931, 1932, 1934, 1948, 1970, 1976, 2013, and 2018.
Glossary
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLI measures total pressure faced in-game
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was the White Sox MVP?
-
0%
Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 27.1% WPA
-
0%
Gavin Sheets: 1-for-2, 2 BB, 4.3% WPA
-
0%
Andrew Benintendi: 2-for-4, 3.0% WPA
Poll
Who was the White Sox Cold Cat?
-
0%
José Ureña: 4 IP, 7 R (4 ER), 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K, -39.6% WPA
-
0%
Yohan Ramírez: 1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K, -21.8% WPA
-
0%
Korey Lee: 0-for-4, K, -4.1% WPA
