Six Pack of Stats: Diamondbacks 15, White Sox 4

Eloy Jiménez spotted the pitching staff a three-run lead with a home run in the bottom of the first. Then, after Arizona scored one in the top of the second, Jiménez drove in another run in the second with a single. Sounds great, Joe!

OK, let’s just skip to the end of the game and check the score ... 15-4, Arizona. Alrighty.

Pressure Play

When Tommy Pham drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game, it came with a 3.07 LI.

Pressure Cooker

White Sox starter José Ureña had a 1.28 pLI to lead all players. This makes sense because down the stretch, with the game out of reach, there were no high-leverage plays.

Top Play

The blast by Jiménez boosted the South Siders’ win probability by 21.0% (58.5% to 79.5%). However, things did not go according to plan after that.

Top Performer

Christian Walker of the D-Backs just barely led the way, as his 27.2% WPA edged out Eloy’s 27.1%.

Hardest Hit

Ketel Marte’s home run in the eighth was blasted at 111.5 mph.

Weakest Contact

Jace Peterson’s ninth inning ground out left the bat at only 51.5 mph.

Luckiest Hit

The single by Alek Thomas in the fifth registered a .080 xBA.

Toughest Out

Gabriel Moreno lined out in the fourth with a .580 xBA.

Longest Hit

Marte’s blast traveled 453 feet, which was plenty long enough to top the blast by Jiménez (415 feet).

Magic Number: 9

This is the ninth time in franchise history that the White Sox have lost at least 97 games in a season. The other White Sox teams that did this were the squads of 1931, 1932, 1934, 1948, 1970, 1976, 2013, and 2018.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

