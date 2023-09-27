South Side Sox Player of the Week (September 11-20): Dylan Cease

If the 2023 White Sox had a monument built in their honor, it would already be rust-streaked, crusted over with pigeon shit, and halfway crumbled into Lake Michigan.

Look closely at the crudely-sculpted forms of this concrete monolith and you’ll notice an interesting detail: Pitcher Dylan Cease, his face deadpan and arms tensed with grave concentration, holding the rest of the deteriorating mass from tumbling into the white-capped abyss.

That abyss, of course, is the horrendous milestone of a 100-loss season, which has only occurred four times over a century-plus of Pale Hose history.

Cease, now in his fifth year with the Sox, has punched in dependably over his last few starts, eating up substantial innings and striking out 31 batters in the month of September.

Ever stoic, the native of Milton, Ga. silently and efficiently hones his craft and pursues his Cy Young-worthy showing of last season. The talent is there, and the silent concentration Cease puts into each start may just save the Sox from a monumental humiliation.

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Dylan Cease (March 30-April 5)

Luis Robert Jr. (April 6-12)

Lucas Giolito (April 13-20)

Jake Burger (April 21-27)

Lucas Giolito (April 28- May 4)

Hanser Alberto (May 5-11)

Luis Robert Jr. (May 12-18)

Michael Kopech (May 19-25)

Liam Hendriks (May 26-31)

Andrew Benintendi (June 1-8)

Lucas Giolito (June 9-14)

Zach Remillard (June 15-22)

Luis Robert Jr. (June 23-29)

Lance Lynn (June 30-July 6)

Andrew Benintendi (July 7-21)

Jake Burger (July 22-27)

Jesse Scholtens (July 28-August 3)

Andrew Vaughn (August 4-10)

Dylan Cease (August 11-17) (no art/essay)

The Fans for Enduring This Torture (August 18-23) (no art/essay)

Luis Robert Jr. (August 24-30)

No One (September 1-10)

Dylan Cease (September 11-20)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Luis Robert Jr. (88.3)

Zach Remillard (44.7)

Gavin Sheets (34.3)

Dylan Cease (26.8)

Andrew Benintendi (25.3)

Touki Toussaint (27.3)

Andrew Vaughn (25.7)

Romy González (22.4)

Fans Who Stayed Up for the Game (16.8)

Jesse Scholtens (14.9)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Tim Anderson (-99.7)

Yasmani Grandal (-42.3)

Aaron Bummer (-38.2)

Yoán Moncada (-30.5)

Bryan Shaw (-10.7)

White Sox Offense (-10.0)

Declan Cronin (-9.8)

White Sox in General (-9.2)

Jimmy Lambert (-8.8)

Korey Lee (-8.4)

Writer Standings

Jacki is alone in first place, close to clinching; with two games still to cover, Brett has a chance — not a likely one — of still taking top honors. Allie might have the bottom of the standings wrapped up, although the three-way tie among Melissa, Joe and Kristina provides intrigue.