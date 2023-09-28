Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, D’backs 1

Your Chicago White Sox (60-98) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) on this lovely autumn day on the South Side. The D'backs can drop their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to one with a win, while the White Sox have eyes on October. Not for any postseason hopes, of course, but simply for their train wreck of a season to be over.

Here's how Pedro lines them up in the series finale:

Per Baseball Reference…todays starting lineup has a combined WAR of -3.0. Not a single individual player with a WAR over 1.0. Pathetic. — rustysurf83 (@rustysurf83) September 28, 2023

Ooof.

And the starting pitchers this afternoon:

You know it's terrible when your team offers one-dollar tickets with free parking ...

$1 tickets.

Free parking.

See you on Thursday! — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 25, 2023

Did you have a nice baseball season or is your team running a promo for $1 tickets? — Chrystal but spooky (@chrystal_ok) September 26, 2023

When the game is cheaper than the bus fare, and it's still not worth going ...

u know its bad when the bus fare costs more than a baseball game https://t.co/UjasdVaEY7 — Dolores (@Dolores_1812) September 26, 2023

This game is relatively meaningless for the Sox but has playoff implications for the D'backs:

The @Dbacks can clinch a postseason berth with a win today and a loss tonight by the @Cubs who are in Atlanta. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) September 28, 2023

So much for that sold-out lower bowl ...

Why does the @whitesox stadium look so empty if the $1 tickets sold out?? — WST Cesspool Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) September 28, 2023

Touki wasn't overly sharp in the first but came away unscathed.

Former future Marlin Andrew Benintendi putting his body on the line to kill a D-backs rally! pic.twitter.com/JflApff57p — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) September 28, 2023

Andrew Vaughn's 21st homer on the season puts the Sox up 2-0 in the second.

#WhiteSox Andrew Vaughn homers (21) 383ft on a fly ball to left center off #Dbacks Bryce Jarvis. Yoan Moncada scores.



ARI 0 @ CHW 2; BOT 2 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) September 28, 2023

Andrew Vaughn goes deep and the White Sox have an early lead over the Diamondbacks pic.twitter.com/gPnAo4byFR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2023

Did someone not tell the #WhiteSox players they are supposed to let AZ win today? — WST Cesspool Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) September 28, 2023

It's still early, friends, give it time.

Corbin triples for the 10th time this season before Ketel brings him home with a sac fly. pic.twitter.com/FF7aRPKUnx — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 28, 2023

The D'backs loaded the bases in the fourth, but Touki escaped.

#Dbacks 1 @ #WhiteSox 2 [T4-3o]:



Geraldo Perdomo (looking; 1)



RHP Touki Toussaint (4)

Seq (6): FS CU cu FS FF CU

s3: 78.8mph Curveball — Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) September 28, 2023

Moncada goes yard to lead off the fourth.

#WhiteSox Yoan Moncada homers (10) 400ft on a fly ball to center off #Dbacks Kyle Nelson.



ARI 1 @ CHW 3; BOT 4 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) September 28, 2023

Yoan Moncada and the White Sox doing their best to create insanity in the NL Wild Card race pic.twitter.com/IhfKtbvLMn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2023

Wish he would have hit some of these earlier in the season…. — Overton Wakefield Jones (@OnEInTrOvErT) September 28, 2023

Same ...

When you hate your team and are simply rooting for or against playoff seeding ...

gonna need the dbacks to wake up. hopefully they will against one of our random bullpen pitchers — hannah (@hannahlamotta) September 28, 2023

The Sox took the lead early in the game, and the D'backs never mounted much threat all afternoon. So much for clinching that postseason berth today ...

This is probably the most boring #WhiteSox game I have ever watched, and I watched almost every game during the rebuild... — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 28, 2023

And with that, White Sox loss number 99 waits for another day.

The Sox win 3-1. They are 61-98.