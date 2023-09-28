 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, D’backs 1

South Siders avoid the sweep and play spoiler for the day

By Ryiin
Your Chicago White Sox (60-98) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) on this lovely autumn day on the South Side. The D'backs can drop their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to one with a win, while the White Sox have eyes on October. Not for any postseason hopes, of course, but simply for their train wreck of a season to be over.

Here's how Pedro lines them up in the series finale:

Ooof.

And the starting pitchers this afternoon:

You know it's terrible when your team offers one-dollar tickets with free parking ...

When the game is cheaper than the bus fare, and it's still not worth going ...

This game is relatively meaningless for the Sox but has playoff implications for the D'backs:

So much for that sold-out lower bowl ...

Touki wasn't overly sharp in the first but came away unscathed.

Andrew Vaughn's 21st homer on the season puts the Sox up 2-0 in the second.

It's still early, friends, give it time.

The D'backs loaded the bases in the fourth, but Touki escaped.

Moncada goes yard to lead off the fourth.

Same ...

When you hate your team and are simply rooting for or against playoff seeding ...

The Sox took the lead early in the game, and the D'backs never mounted much threat all afternoon. So much for clinching that postseason berth today ...

And with that, White Sox loss number 99 waits for another day.

The Sox win 3-1. They are 61-98.

