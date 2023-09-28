Share All sharing options for: Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Diamondbacks 1

Well, well. The White Sox CAN occasionally play a decent, fundamental baseball game against a good team and WIN! Who would have thought?

And you’re welcome, Cubs fans. You’ve been harassing us for the last two days, somehow not understanding how bad we really are, so don’t ever say we haven’t done anything for you. Now shut up and take care of your own business!

Pressure Play

With a chance to do some damage and get the Diamondbacks on the board, Geraldo Perdomo struck out looking with two on and two out in the top of the fourth, landing him a 3.71 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Perdomo couldn’t face the heat on the cool afternoon. He went 0-for-3 with that big strikeout, earning him a 1.91 pLI in the Arizona loss.

Top Play

Andrew Vaughn’s two-run dinger in the bottom of the second gave him a 16% WPA and the South Siders a 2-0 lead.

Top Performer

I’m pretty sure I have not typed this all year. Aaron Bummer, with a 15.2% WPA, collects the accolades today. He pitched 1 1⁄3 innings, put up all zeros, and got one strikeout.

Hardest Hit

Ketel Marte ripped a 110.9 mph groundout in the top of the eighth inning.

Weakest Contact

With a weak 55.4 mph tapper, Tim Anderson grounded out in the bottom of the third.

Luckiest Hit

Corbin Carroll bounced a single past Anderson with a .290 xBA to lead off the game. Alek Thomas left him stranded when he fouled out to Andrew Benintendi.

Toughest Out

With two outs and nobody on in the fifth, Tommy Pham’s 109.6 mph line out to Benny had a .750 xBA.

Longest Hit

Yoán Moncada smacked his 10th round-tripper of the year 400 feet away in center field in the fourth inning and gave the Sox a 3-1 lead.

Magic Number: 80

Andrew Vaughn hit his 21st bomb of 2023 and, with it, drove in his career-high 80th RBI.

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

