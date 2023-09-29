Visiting Dugout Episode 38: San Diego Padres

Friends, we’ve made it. This cursed season of White Sox baseball has come to an end.

A lot of people wisely checked out early into the season; others, let's call them the masochists, stayed through the bitter end. When I look back on this season and all the games I needed to watch to keep my gig here at South Side Sox, I think about the end of one of my favorite movies. I am in fact Winona Ryder at the end of Heathers.

On the final episode of the 2023 season, I hosted Javier Reyes of Locked on Padres. Like the White Sox, the Padres are also a huge disappointment, without hope in their respective divisions.

We both concluded that baseball is pain and despite all the frustration that comes with it, we keep coming back for more.

“It’s the hope that kills you.” - Ted Lasso

What happened in San Diego this season?

Javier’s biggest season takeaway

The Padres MVP

Offseason targets and 2024 predictions

Baseball is pain

How many Let’s Go Brandon T-shirts does Manny Machado own?

Is there still bad blood over gestures broadly Rick Hahn and his many seats at the table

We're recording early, so no pitching matchups — just a breakdown of our rotations

The keys, the fears, and what player will have the most impact on the series

Out backup plans for both divisions and thoughts on who might win it all

You can follow Javier on Twitter (not calling it by the other name), over at Just Baseball, and his podcast, Locked On Padres.

