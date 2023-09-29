Sox Populi Podcast 160 — The march to 100 losses

Brett Ballantini, unsure what he is doing hosting a podcast for a 98-loss team, is joined by Ryiin, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes, none of them certain why they are sitting around talking about a 98-loss team. For that matter, why are you reading a post about a podcast about a 98-loss team?

Well, that said, we’re glad you’re here with us. We’re family, in good and bad times. And given this is the final mothership podcast before season’s end, it’s a good time to thank you for reading, watching, and listening.

Now, let’s figure out how we spent an hour talking about the likely fifth-worst team in White Sox history.

As often happens, top of the podcast runs down the numbers, and of course, they’re not pretty. However, the White Sox have played two games better than he anticipated looking at the final three series

Because, no joke, what are we going to talk about that hasn’t been said, the podcast is filled with speed-round questions and season reminiscing, kicking off with ...

Will the White Sox be better or worse in 2024? The decision was split

Will the White Sox set their record for losses in a season next year? Malachi and Melissa think the team will be better; while Ryiin says maybe, and Brett guarantees 106 losses in 2024

And on the flip side, we discussed positives coming out of the season — and neither firing Rick Hahn nor Luis Robert Jr. came up immediately! Deep cuts!

A preview of upcoming podcasts, including more DISH Deluxe history podcasts and a postgame podcast after the Sunday finale

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.