Today in White Sox History: September 3

1936

Luke Appling’s club-record 27-game hitting streak ended in Boston, courtesy of pitcher Wes Ferrell. Appling went 0-for-2 with two walks in a 3-2 White Sox win. The streak would stand as a White Sox record until 2004, when Carlos Lee broke it by hitting in 28 straight games.

1952

Dick Littlefield of the St. Louis Browns pitched a superlative game, throwing a two-hitter at the White Sox in front of 10,007 fans at Comiskey Park. However, it being the 55-78 Browns, Chicago still won the game, on a home run from Sam Mele in the seventh inning. Littlefield had just one strikeout and notched just a 73 game score, while White Sox winning pitcher Saul Rogovin equaled Littlefield’s complete game but threw a shutout, with five Ks, good for a 75 game score.

1990

White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Thigpen set the major league mark with his 47th save of the season, in a win over Kansas City. He’d finish the year with 57 saves, which stood as the all-time record until 2008.

For the season, Thigpen also won four games and had an ERA of 1.83 … naturally he was named the Fireman of the Year, as well as an American League All-Star.

2022

He had been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball for the season and on this night, Dylan Cease turned it up a notch against the Twins.

Cease had a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field before a slider cut too much of the plate to Luis Arráez. Arráez didn’t miss it, driving a solid single into right-center field, ending the no-hitter. Cease finished with a brilliant one-hitter in Chicago’s 13-0 win. Cease struck out seven in the game, recording his 13th win of the year.

It was the 68th one-hitter in White Sox history. Cease’s game score of 90 was the best of his career, and tied for the 76th-best in franchise annals.