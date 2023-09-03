South Side Sox Bird App Recap: Tamed by the Tigers

Luis is back!
Today's #WhiteSox starters vs. Detroit: pic.twitter.com/YCtvPXMUTT— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023
Luis is not back.
Lineup Change:— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023
SS Anderson
LF Benintendi
1B Vaughn
DH Jiménez
3B Moncada
2B Andrus
RF Thompson
CF Colás
C Lee
THE HITS JUST KEEP COMING TODAY.
Tim Anderson leads off the Sox half of the first with a double and a milestone.
Career hit No. 1,000 for Anderson— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2023
A major milestone for TA7. Congratulations, Tim Anderson! pic.twitter.com/L6ZUz6PgnS— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023
TA is the 30th White Sox player to reach 1,000 career hits pic.twitter.com/NMu3sb5cSh— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 3, 2023
Followed up directly by a first inning bunt attempt?
Pedro.
Come on.
DON’T BUNT EARLY!! Can’t believe I still have to say this— English_Sox_Colin (@colinska4) September 3, 2023
Eloy bails out his skipper with a two-out RBI single, and it’s 1-0, Sox.
Elvis Andrus with the outfield version of a seeing-eye single makes it 2-0, Sox.
You couldn't have dropped that ball in better if you threw it there, Elvis.— SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) September 3, 2023
José Rodríguez is pretty fun to watch in games he is actually allowed to appear in.
Jose Rodriguez goes 3-5 w/ 3 singles and a SB in his first start w/ the #Knights. He should have a double in there as well, but a botched call costs him the extra base. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Rc3QL8Znjf— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 3, 2023
#OldFriendAlert
Textbook Micker Adolfo folks.— Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) September 3, 2023
Monarchs 4 | DockHounds 2 | ⬇️7 pic.twitter.com/Bfzx2IZqLM
Michael Kopech: Big walk guy, walks the leadoff man.
Maybe Kopech just wants the batters to get some exercise with a nice jog down to 1st— truly looking out for the health of MLB batters— Brett (@brett_haffner) September 3, 2023
Michael Kopech: BIG walk guy, walks the next man as well.
Michael Kopech throw a strike challenge— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 3, 2023
Why do they always give these guys those ugly benches made out of bats?
The White Sox thank Miguel Cabrera with class. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/AHmkGhg4wa— Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) September 3, 2023
Both walks come around to score on a Carson Kelly double, and Kopech’s day is over, at just 44 pitches.
Evergreen incoming Kopech quote: ''I threw too many pitches to get deep in the game.''#WhiteSox— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 3, 2023
Death, taxes, & Michael Kopech pitching only 4 innings or less.— WST Cesspool (@JeffBartlett85) September 3, 2023
Bad enough they have had a better team and record most of the year, 2023 just keeps getting darker for these White Sox.
Tigers have the most handsome team in the MLB— Aiden (@AidenBrigugs) September 3, 2023
Another former White Sox player enters the playoff race.
Astros claim reliever Bennett Sousa off waivers from Tigers https://t.co/Cu3F0msdMr— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 3, 2023
Hit No. 2,000 coming right up!
Career hit No. 1,001 for Anderson— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2023
Andrew Benintendi swings and pops out, worse than the failed bunt attempt to end the second, and we’re all tied at 2-2.
Michael Kopech might be broken:
Michael Kopech’s second half:— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 3, 2023
10 starts
39.2 innings pitched
39 hits
33 earned runs
40 walks
32 strikeouts
11 home runs
.400+ opponents’ on-base percentage
7.49 ERA
Haven’t thought about this before, and I don’t know; seems bad that it’s in play, though.
Okay so what happens if you run out of mound visits. White Sox only have two left. It’s the third.— elmtree ️ (@elmtree916) September 3, 2023
Not sure what team Steve Stone has been watching this year.
Steve Stone sounds legitimately stunned that Detroit keeps running on the #WhiteSox as if this team hasn’t been abjectly horrible at holding runners on all year. We all can see it, but the team has tried nothing to fix it.— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 3, 2023
Tied 2-2 after three innings, time for a timeline cleanse.
Also, I miss Liam.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks takes us through his pre-game warm up routine that keeps him throwing in the upper 90s – and shares how he stayed fit during his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. pic.twitter.com/JT9Yg3tHCo— Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) September 3, 2023
He is here for the #culture.
Hey #WhiteSox, why is Trayce Thompson still getting at bats on my team??— Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) September 3, 2023
Tanner Banks with 2 1⁄3 innings of relief with fewer pitches, runs, and walks than Kopech had — and also more strikeouts.
Which one is in the rotation, again?
#Tigers 2 @ #WhiteSox 2 [T4-1o]:— Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) September 3, 2023
Zack Short (swinging; 1)
LHP Tanner Banks (3)
Seq (4): FF× FF× sl FF×
s3: 92.9mph Four-seam Fastball
Alright, this is pretty cool, White Sox.
Star Wars Day at @whitesox #CominskyPark Unboxing Timmy the Mando #TheMandolorian pic.twitter.com/VMF24ATxuY— Ramon Garcia (@ColoradoB0) September 3, 2023
The 2023 White Sox, ya’ll!!!
Jimmy Lambert is hurt after throwing 9 pitches today— Barry BagoDonuts (@BagoDonuts3) September 3, 2023
Bryan Shaw is to Pedro Grifol as Jimmy Cordero is to Ricky Renteria.
September 3, 2023
Only REAL fans are left at the stadium these days.
Saw a Juan Peirre and Alex Avila jeresys today— Dapper Dan Man (@baby_nashville) September 3, 2023
Jimmy Lamborghini had a deflated tire, Bryan Shaw cleans it up, and it remains 2-2 through five innings.
Jimmy Lambert left today's game with right ankle soreness. He will be further evaluated.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023
Trayce Thompson with a beautiful diving catch for the #culture.
Trayce Thompson's diving catch in CF saves two runs— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2023
Oh my, Trayce Thompson! pic.twitter.com/5ze5I3wYO4— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023
Eloy Jiménez with a leadoff double, but ends up stranded at third on a Trayce Thompson strike out for the #culture.
Trayce Thompson giveth, and Trayce Thompson taketh away.— SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) September 3, 2023
Aaron Bummer enters, and the tied ballgame leaves: Spencer Torkelson with a 436-foot bomb for the lead, and it’s 3-2, Tigers.
Toncer Sperkelson— silent j (@zombie_jacki) September 3, 2023
Bummer walks the leadoff man in the eighth and is replaced by very real, and certainly not made-up pitcher, Lane Ramsey.
Aaron Bummer should be managing a Best Buy and coaching little league on the side.— M3gan from the Internet (@MESanders) September 3, 2023
Real boy Ramsey gets himself into a real jam, but wriggles out without any damage, and it remains 3-2, Tigers heading into the ninth.
At least someone is having a good time.
Look how happy Dad is at the White Sox game today! pic.twitter.com/wXODBYdSuX— Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) September 3, 2023
Oh boy, this one is painful.
Adam LaRoche vs. Andrew Vaughn (First 3 seasons) pic.twitter.com/OYdSygsHcl— Tony Marchese (@TonyOnTap) September 3, 2023
THE. HITS. KEEP. COMING.
Santos’ walk up song starts playing:— Brett (@brett_haffner) September 3, 2023
Young child sitting behind me: did Santos die?
Turns out Santos was healthy and very much alive in his 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Last chance for the Sox with Moncada, Andrus, and Thompson in the bottom half.
The lineup without Luis Robert Jr pic.twitter.com/QCliOVSEDQ— Pixel Hall of Fame (@pixelhalloffame) September 3, 2023
Tigers bobble away one double play ball, but turn a nifty one to end things on the South Side.
Wow, slick double play by Detroit to cinch the sweep.#WhiteSox slide to 100 losses continues.— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 3, 2023
Let’s do it all again tomorrow in Kansas City.
Final. pic.twitter.com/alKLKlATv9— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023
