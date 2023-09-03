Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Bird App Recap: Tamed by the Tigers

Luis is back!

Luis is not back.

Lineup Change:

SS Anderson

LF Benintendi

1B Vaughn

DH Jiménez

3B Moncada

2B Andrus

RF Thompson

CF Colás

C Lee — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023

THE HITS JUST KEEP COMING TODAY.

Tim Anderson leads off the Sox half of the first with a double and a milestone.

Career hit No. 1,000 for Anderson — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2023

A major milestone for TA7. Congratulations, Tim Anderson! pic.twitter.com/L6ZUz6PgnS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023

TA is the 30th White Sox player to reach 1,000 career hits pic.twitter.com/NMu3sb5cSh — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 3, 2023

Followed up directly by a first inning bunt attempt?

Pedro.

Come on.

DON’T BUNT EARLY!! Can’t believe I still have to say this — English_Sox_Colin (@colinska4) September 3, 2023

Eloy bails out his skipper with a two-out RBI single, and it’s 1-0, Sox.

Elvis Andrus with the outfield version of a seeing-eye single makes it 2-0, Sox.

You couldn't have dropped that ball in better if you threw it there, Elvis. — SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) September 3, 2023

José Rodríguez is pretty fun to watch in games he is actually allowed to appear in.

#OldFriendAlert

Michael Kopech: Big walk guy, walks the leadoff man.

Maybe Kopech just wants the batters to get some exercise with a nice jog down to 1st— truly looking out for the health of MLB batters — Brett (@brett_haffner) September 3, 2023

Michael Kopech: BIG walk guy, walks the next man as well.

Michael Kopech throw a strike challenge — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 3, 2023

Why do they always give these guys those ugly benches made out of bats?

The White Sox thank Miguel Cabrera with class. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/AHmkGhg4wa — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) September 3, 2023

Both walks come around to score on a Carson Kelly double, and Kopech’s day is over, at just 44 pitches.

Evergreen incoming Kopech quote: ''I threw too many pitches to get deep in the game.''#WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 3, 2023

Death, taxes, & Michael Kopech pitching only 4 innings or less. — WST Cesspool (@JeffBartlett85) September 3, 2023

Bad enough they have had a better team and record most of the year, 2023 just keeps getting darker for these White Sox.

Tigers have the most handsome team in the MLB — Aiden (@AidenBrigugs) September 3, 2023

Another former White Sox player enters the playoff race.

Hit No. 2,000 coming right up!

Career hit No. 1,001 for Anderson — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2023

Andrew Benintendi swings and pops out, worse than the failed bunt attempt to end the second, and we’re all tied at 2-2.

Michael Kopech might be broken:

Michael Kopech’s second half:



10 starts

39.2 innings pitched

39 hits

33 earned runs

40 walks

32 strikeouts

11 home runs

.400+ opponents’ on-base percentage



7.49 ERA — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 3, 2023

Haven’t thought about this before, and I don’t know; seems bad that it’s in play, though.

Okay so what happens if you run out of mound visits. White Sox only have two left. It’s the third. — elmtree ️‍ (@elmtree916) September 3, 2023

Not sure what team Steve Stone has been watching this year.

Steve Stone sounds legitimately stunned that Detroit keeps running on the #WhiteSox as if this team hasn’t been abjectly horrible at holding runners on all year. We all can see it, but the team has tried nothing to fix it. — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 3, 2023

Tied 2-2 after three innings, time for a timeline cleanse.

Also, I miss Liam.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks takes us through his pre-game warm up routine that keeps him throwing in the upper 90s – and shares how he stayed fit during his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. pic.twitter.com/JT9Yg3tHCo — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) September 3, 2023

He is here for the #culture.

Hey #WhiteSox, why is Trayce Thompson still getting at bats on my team?? — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) September 3, 2023

Tanner Banks with 2 1⁄3 innings of relief with fewer pitches, runs, and walks than Kopech had — and also more strikeouts.

Which one is in the rotation, again?

#Tigers 2 @ #WhiteSox 2 [T4-1o]:



Zack Short (swinging; 1)



LHP Tanner Banks (3)

Seq (4): FF× FF× sl FF×

s3: 92.9mph Four-seam Fastball — Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) September 3, 2023

Alright, this is pretty cool, White Sox.

The 2023 White Sox, ya’ll!!!

Jimmy Lambert is hurt after throwing 9 pitches today — Barry BagoDonuts (@BagoDonuts3) September 3, 2023

Bryan Shaw is to Pedro Grifol as Jimmy Cordero is to Ricky Renteria.

Only REAL fans are left at the stadium these days.

Saw a Juan Peirre and Alex Avila jeresys today — Dapper Dan Man (@baby_nashville) September 3, 2023

Jimmy Lamborghini had a deflated tire, Bryan Shaw cleans it up, and it remains 2-2 through five innings.

Jimmy Lambert left today's game with right ankle soreness. He will be further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023

Trayce Thompson with a beautiful diving catch for the #culture.

Trayce Thompson's diving catch in CF saves two runs — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2023

Oh my, Trayce Thompson! pic.twitter.com/5ze5I3wYO4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2023

Eloy Jiménez with a leadoff double, but ends up stranded at third on a Trayce Thompson strike out for the #culture.

Trayce Thompson giveth, and Trayce Thompson taketh away. — SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) September 3, 2023

Aaron Bummer enters, and the tied ballgame leaves: Spencer Torkelson with a 436-foot bomb for the lead, and it’s 3-2, Tigers.

Toncer Sperkelson — silent j (@zombie_jacki) September 3, 2023

Bummer walks the leadoff man in the eighth and is replaced by very real, and certainly not made-up pitcher, Lane Ramsey.

Aaron Bummer should be managing a Best Buy and coaching little league on the side. — M3gan from the Internet (@MESanders) September 3, 2023

Real boy Ramsey gets himself into a real jam, but wriggles out without any damage, and it remains 3-2, Tigers heading into the ninth.

At least someone is having a good time.

Look how happy Dad is at the White Sox game today! pic.twitter.com/wXODBYdSuX — Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) September 3, 2023

Oh boy, this one is painful.

Adam LaRoche vs. Andrew Vaughn (First 3 seasons) pic.twitter.com/OYdSygsHcl — Tony Marchese (@TonyOnTap) September 3, 2023

THE. HITS. KEEP. COMING.

Santos’ walk up song starts playing:



Young child sitting behind me: did Santos die?



— Brett (@brett_haffner) September 3, 2023

Turns out Santos was healthy and very much alive in his 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Last chance for the Sox with Moncada, Andrus, and Thompson in the bottom half.

The lineup without Luis Robert Jr pic.twitter.com/QCliOVSEDQ — Pixel Hall of Fame (@pixelhalloffame) September 3, 2023

Tigers bobble away one double play ball, but turn a nifty one to end things on the South Side.

Wow, slick double play by Detroit to cinch the sweep.#WhiteSox slide to 100 losses continues. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 3, 2023

Let’s do it all again tomorrow in Kansas City.