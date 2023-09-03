White Sox Minor League Update: September 3, 2023

A trio of Charlotte pitchers did enough to earn a win, but the offense decided not to do anything helpful in a 2-1 loss. It was a game of long relievers, with Brent Honeywell getting the first three innings. Honeywell did his job, with no runs allowed as he pitched to contact. Garrett Davila had the next three, without the same success — he had the swing-and-misses, but still gave up the two runs Jacksonville needed to win. Knowing that, Deivi García obviously had a good two-inning stint. He saw six batters and got them all out, with five strikeouts.

Deivi Garcia saw 6 Shrimps in his 2 inning cocktail. He ate 5 of them for lunch. #Knights #WhiteSox PS: Seby, chill. LOL pic.twitter.com/3agZs2hyZw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 4, 2023

José Rodríguez is back in Charlotte after an odd, one-day trip to MLB. He got a single and stole a base after it. Laz Rivera had the better day among the one-run Knights, with two doubles. Clint Frazier reached thrice, with a single and a couple of walks.

Wow, what an awful game here for the 80-loss Birmingham Barons. The offense put up a zero in every inning and only came away with five hits, two from Edgar Quero and one from Wilfred Veras to name two batters. It was a genuinely bad day for the bats, but an even more embarrassing one for the arms.

Jonathan Cannon started and gave up the first five runs. He just got obliterated for three homers in three innings. Jared Kelley took over and left with a decent showing, no runs in two innings — but his command, of course, was all over the place. Chase Plymell and Yoelvín Silven were the next two pitchers to give up some runs. Silven by far the worst, with five runs given up. He allowed more homers (two) than outs recorded (one).

Still not a great offensive performance, but the Dash at least had nine hits, and eight of the nine batters in the lineup reached base. But when it is Wes Kath providing the most impact on offense, that isn’t a good day for the rest of the team.

Wes Kath with an absolute tank for his 8th HR on the season. 107MPH / 415'. Lanzilli (1B) comes in to score. 3-0 #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DwIeFGxyIJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 3, 2023

It was a homer, a two-run shot, but that was also the beginning of the end for the Dash lead.

Tyler Schweitzer gave up the three-run lead immediately after this two-run homer. He struggled with command today, four walks in three innings, and it culminated in a three-run third. The pen wasn’t any better until Eric Adler, late. Kohl Simas worked out of the bullpen, and again, didn’t do well. He lasted two outs while throwing more balls (14) than strikes (13). But that isn’t even the reason he left the game. Here was Simas’ final pitch of 2023, as it appears he hurt himself pretty badly:

Kohl Simas left the #Dash game with an apparent injury, and it seems prudent to think he’ll be out for a bit. We hope for the best. We have no news yet. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mYm6ndaBdJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 4, 2023

As a note here, Loidel Chapelli Jr. did have a great day. He hit his 20th double of the year; it was one of his three hits today.

Sheesh, another loss! Don’t know what was in the White Sox system’s water today but it was just lackluster offense everywhere. Kannapolis was at least efficient with their runners, turning five hits into three runs, but that’s still not inspiring. Edrick Felix had the most hits on the day with two singles, and he walked as well, he loved getting to first base so much. Calvin Harris reached a couple times as well. Ryan McCarthy had the only extra-base hit, his first homer in the organization.

Ryan McCarthy hits his first HR w/ the #Ballers. They trail 5-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ITbJm6xDXa — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 4, 2023

Seth Keener, the third-round pick from this past draft, made his sixth appearance in the pros. This was a better outing than normal, but five runners on base in 2 1⁄3 innings still isn’t that great. The five strikeouts saved him.

Seth Keener collects his fourth K tonight at 93 mph. Keener might go into the third inning tonight, don't see anyone warming up.@SouthSideSox pic.twitter.com/deTqfC8UCn — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) September 3, 2023

From that point, the bullpen gave up seven runs on their way to a convincing loss. Mark McLaughin had the worst of it, five runs allowed in the same number of outs recorded. He season has been simply atrocious.

