They came, they saw ... they lost: Padres 6, White Sox 1

One, two, skip a few 99 ... 100! In the span of just six years, the White Sox have lost triple-digit games twice. All while also making the playoffs in-between. Twice!

In what I can describe as nothing short of White Sox fashion, the defense allowed a lot of runs early. Then, surprise! The bats could not hit their way back into the game. Before I even walked into the stadium this evening, it was 4-0. How did they get there so quickly? I am here to give you all of the details.

With one out in the top of the first, many things happened. The short version is a single and two walks, followed by a Jurickson Profar double leading to the first three runs. A Ji Man Choi double provided the fourth.



There was no letting up when the second inning came around. This time Juan Soto doubled in a run and Profar, already with his fourth RBI of the night, singled for the sixth run for the Padres.



This is the point where the game got really boring. For five-and-a-half innings, no one scored. I would talk about the pitching, but honestly, it was pretty average.

Would you like to hear the one thing the White Sox did offensively tonight? You’re reading a 100th-loss recap, so, sure you do.

Lenyn Sosa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to save the South Siders the embarrassment of being shut out for their 100th loss. It was very thoughtful of him, if I am being honest.



As my elders once told me, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Well, I say screw that. This season was a complete and utter dumpster fire. When one terrible story was dying down, another one seemed to arise.

The White Sox front office hired an abuser, traded all their expiring talent, fired longstanding, ineffective employees only to allude that they will rehire said abuser and hire new leadership from within. This is an organization so unimpressive, I often have trouble articulating how I feel about it to the people that ask. Nothing is changing and nothing will change, and I have come to accept that.

So, with that, I welcome the impending offseason with open arms. Misery loves company, and it has been a pleasure enjoying the ride with all of you.