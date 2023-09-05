Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

The White Sox (53-85) are looking to recover from their 12-1 loss against the Royals (43-96) on Monday.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the South Siders. In 148 1⁄ 3 innings, Cease has a 4.91 ERA, a 4.13 xERA, and a 3.82 FIP. He has accumulated 3.0 fWAR this season. August went quite poorly for Cease, as he had an 8.07 ERA during that month. He is looking to rebound and finish strong.

Brady Singer will start for the Royals. Singer, a right-handed pitcher, has a 5.15 ERA, a 4.90 xERA, and a 4.06 FIP, rendering him a 2.1-fWAR pitcher this season. Singer has faced the White Sox once this season, and that was back on May 11. During that game, Singer only allowed one run in six innings, and the Royals won, 4-3.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Here's how we're taking the field behind Brady Singer tonight against the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/1nZbmM0YUE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 5, 2023

As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 6:40 p.m. Central.