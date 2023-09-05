 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Royals 7, White Sox 6

This team doesn’t care. eat Arby’s

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
@messycarroll

The White Sox look to take over the title of worst MLB team from the Royals. Let’s see how this completely unserious team is set up tonight.

The team might suck, but Liam Hendriks remains the brightest spot.

Jack makes it out to Kansas City as the last known White Sox fan.

Yoán Moncada commands an early lead, making it 2-0 in the second.

Alas, the spotlight is fickle and Korey Lee one-ups Yoyo with his first career home run.

And it was a good one!

But at least we’re having fun!

Dylan Cease loads the bases in the second, starting with a leadoff walk. Thankfully, the Royals leave them loaded.

Andrew Vaughn opens the third with a solo home run, No. 18 of the season, a career high.

The Royals manage to get a single run in during the third, but there is no tweet to prove it because no one cares.

Ugh. Cease gives up another run.

OPE! There is another run in the fourth.

Now 6-4 after another solo home run.

Cease finally leaves the game.

And in comes the only relief pitcher the White Sox have.

While it’s on Cease’s tab, another run came in for the Royals.

Aaron Bummer steps in during the seventh and the Sox only have a one-run lead.

Will the White Sox ever score again?

Or get the last three outs?

Two on. No outs.

The error from earlier becomes even bigger, as the Royals tie it up with two runners on and just one out.

CHAOS ENSUES

Gregory Santos really just balked with the bases loaded to force home the winning run.

Poll

Who had the best tweet of the night?

view results
  • 20%
    @messycarroll: A walk off balk
    (2 votes)
  • 30%
    @TheBennettK: BALK OFF
    (3 votes)
  • 50%
    @Mattheius2783: #Tankathon2024
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Other: Answer in the comments
    (0 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: September 5, 2023

White Sox Game Recaps

Royals 7, White Sox 6: Balk-off completes collapse

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Loading comments...