Bird App Recap: Royals 7, White Sox 6

The White Sox look to take over the title of worst MLB team from the Royals. Let’s see how this completely unserious team is set up tonight.

The team might suck, but Liam Hendriks remains the brightest spot.

During batting practice today, Liam Hendriks met with Griffin, a brave kid from Braden's Hope who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January of 2020. #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth ️ pic.twitter.com/qO5opYp0mS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 5, 2023

Jack makes it out to Kansas City as the last known White Sox fan.

If the white sox are ever good again (unlikely I know), I cannot be accused of not sticking with them through the low points pic.twitter.com/PaJKV02LuE — Jack (@WhiteSox_Jack) September 5, 2023

Yoán Moncada commands an early lead, making it 2-0 in the second.

Alas, the spotlight is fickle and Korey Lee one-ups Yoyo with his first career home run.

Korey Lee snaps an 0-23 with a 3-run HR, the 1st of his career. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) September 5, 2023

And it was a good one!

KOREY LEE! Someone grab that baseball! pic.twitter.com/3Hx75e4CYA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 6, 2023

But at least we’re having fun!

I am watching the White Sox game and I like what I see.



*reminds self it’s only the 2nd inning* — Laura (@EllaJay912) September 5, 2023

White Sox players having fun and smiling in the dugout? Do I need to get my eyes checked again? — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 5, 2023

Dylan Cease loads the bases in the second, starting with a leadoff walk. Thankfully, the Royals leave them loaded.

Dylan Cease is so frustrating to watch sometimes — K.N.D❤️‍ (@WhiteAFOnes) September 6, 2023

Andrew Vaughn opens the third with a solo home run, No. 18 of the season, a career high.

The Royals manage to get a single run in during the third, but there is no tweet to prove it because no one cares.

Ugh. Cease gives up another run.

Dylan Cease’s 50th pitch of the night, his first of the fourth inning, is hit for a home run to shave the Sox’ lead to 6-2. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 6, 2023

OPE! There is another run in the fourth.

Michael Massey homers.

White Sox 6, Royals 3. https://t.co/NyMQcnjkf6 — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 6, 2023

Now 6-4 after another solo home run.

2022 Dylan Cease was fugazi — BZ (@SoxInsane) September 6, 2023

Cease finally leaves the game.

And in comes the only relief pitcher the White Sox have.

only one meme exists https://t.co/aZuywN0Yq6 — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 6, 2023

While it’s on Cease’s tab, another run came in for the Royals.

Not trying be like this, but it just feels like a blown lead is coming



Ohh and Bryan Shaw coming in with his 12,000th appearance with the Sox this season #WhiteSox — (@StonecoldSxnick) September 6, 2023

Aaron Bummer steps in during the seventh and the Sox only have a one-run lead.

Will the White Sox ever score again?

Oscar Colás does not have good baseball instincts. — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) September 6, 2023

Or get the last three outs?

God bless Tim Anderson and his awful fielding for trying to blow this save in honor of #Tankathon2024 — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 6, 2023

Two on. No outs.

I smell a Witt walkoff. — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) September 6, 2023

The error from earlier becomes even bigger, as the Royals tie it up with two runners on and just one out.

CHAOS ENSUES

BALK OFF — BK (@TheBennettK) September 6, 2023

Gregory Santos really just balked with the bases loaded to force home the winning run.

A WALK OFF BALK pic.twitter.com/30sH5mImQq — missy (@messycarroll) September 6, 2023

I'm not watching the game, but I've never laughed so hard in my life after getting a game update on my phone and seeing how it was lost. — silent j (@zombie_jacki) September 6, 2023

Do you ever have any sense of shame, AtWhiteSox? pic.twitter.com/FIVvpTuWq1 — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) September 6, 2023