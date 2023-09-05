White Sox Minor League Update: September 5, 2023

The Knights, in the end, had fewer hits and that ended up being the difference. Tyler Neslony was the only bat in the lineup to come up with a donut, maybe if he had one or two hits, the Knights win or force extras. Of course, if the pitching was up to it, it could’ve been a big win for Charlotte. Unfortunately, it was a bad, very bad Cristian Mena start. He went five innings and got hit. He allowed 11 hits and that came out to seven runs. A three-run homer was the exclamation point to Mena’s terrible day on the mound.

On a good end, that does mean the bullpen performed well. Nicholas Padilla allowed a run in his stint while Jordan Leasure and Andrew Pérez threw up zeroes. Pérez had two innings to his name and relied on only batted balls to get his six outs.

On offense, it was an extra-base hit barrage. The Knights had seven homers and doubles in the lineup. Víctor Reyes had two of them, both doubles. The homers came from Tyler Naquin, just a solo shot in the third. Clint Frazier had a solo shot as well, this time in the sixth. The final one came from, of course, the best hitter in Charlotte right now, Xavier Fernández.

Xavier Fernandez ties it up at 7 w/ this 2R blast that bring in Yolbert Sanchez. It's his 5 w/ the #Knights, and 15th of the year. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cvrSowzIL1 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 6, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Víctor Reyes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Clint Frazier: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 100% Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Clint Frazier: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 7 K vote view results 50% Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

50% Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

It’s Birmingham, which somehow keeps finding ways to lose even with highlights from Colson Montgomery, Bryan Ramos, and Matt Thompson. So, let’s just see the good from them, first up, Thompson.

Matt Thompson with a great outing tonight. He allows 1R on 3H and 3BB. He strikes out 8 on 48/84 (Chourio and Quero once each). It's looking like he will likely take the L, but he did his job. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NufePhslFa — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 6, 2023

The control wasn’t perfect, but the eight strikeouts helped get Thompson through six. For Montgomery and Ramos, it was all about the long ball.

Montgomery’s was crushed while Ramos’ wasn’t so crushed ... but hey, it left the yard.

Bryan Ramos with his 12th #Barons HR of the year. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pLKNPfvZET — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 6, 2023

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Matt Thompson: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K vote view results 0% Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Matt Thompson: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Haylen Green: 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 100% Haylen Green: 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The offense, of what there was for Winston-Salem, was led by Brooks Baldwin and Michael Turner. They combined for five of the nine hits and had both extra-base hits today. They are both hitting better than .300 in High-A and with this being the final week, maybe they both get some extended time in Double-A. Loidel Chapelli Jr., though without the two hits, still reached twice, with a single and a walk.

On the pitching side, it was another Norge Vera terrible performance. The control wasn’t abysmal, like normal, but he still gave up too many hits that led the three runs over his 10 outs. Drew Dalquist took over, another forgotten top prospect, and actually did well. Unfortunately for him and the two arms that came in after, the bats were more of a two-man team than a lineup of nine. They couldn’t get over that hump to win falling short with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Michael Turner: 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Michael Turner: 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

0% Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Bryce Willits: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Norge Vera: 3 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K vote view results 50% Bryce Willits: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

50% Norge Vera: 3 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Ah, much better than Sunday, everything went right for Kannapolis today, ending in a 7-0 shutout victory. Seven of the nine Cannon Ballers bats reached base, only the final two lineup slots failed to reach. Rikuu Nishida was one of the two batters to collect a couple of hits. Again, both singles for him, he is probably going to be a singles-heavy hitter. Jordan Sprinkle was another, with two singles of his own.

Jhoneiker Betancourt sends one out to the batter's eye. Calvin Harris and Jordan Sprinkle both singled and come in on Betancourt's 8th dinger on the season. #Ballers up 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MmgKHw8uLv — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 5, 2023

The big hit, and one of just two extra-base hits for the offense, was off of Jhoneiker Betancourt’s bat. The first baseman hit his eighth Low-A homer today, a three-run shot that put the Cannon Ballers in front in the second inning. They obviously stayed in front, thanks to some fantastic pitching.

It was a trio of pitchers that got the shutout today; they were tasked with three innings each and did as well as they could have. Lucas Gordon, in his second game for Kannapolis, threw the first three shutout innings. Horacio Andujar had the middle three and the win. Finally, and the best performance for the nine-out save, Logan Lyle struck out four to keep a run from scoring.

Poll Who was the Kannapolis MVP? Jordan Lyle: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 50% Jordan Lyle: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (1 vote)

50% Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

0% Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now