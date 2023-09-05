 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
Colson Montgomery was hit by another pitch tonight — and got his revenge with a long fly later in the game.
White Sox Minor League Update: September 5, 2023

Colson Montgomery and Bryan Ramos hit homers with some decent pitching up and down the system

By Darren Black
The Knights, in the end, had fewer hits and that ended up being the difference. Tyler Neslony was the only bat in the lineup to come up with a donut, maybe if he had one or two hits, the Knights win or force extras. Of course, if the pitching was up to it, it could’ve been a big win for Charlotte. Unfortunately, it was a bad, very bad Cristian Mena start. He went five innings and got hit. He allowed 11 hits and that came out to seven runs. A three-run homer was the exclamation point to Mena’s terrible day on the mound.

On a good end, that does mean the bullpen performed well. Nicholas Padilla allowed a run in his stint while Jordan Leasure and Andrew Pérez threw up zeroes. Pérez had two innings to his name and relied on only batted balls to get his six outs.

On offense, it was an extra-base hit barrage. The Knights had seven homers and doubles in the lineup. Víctor Reyes had two of them, both doubles. The homers came from Tyler Naquin, just a solo shot in the third. Clint Frazier had a solo shot as well, this time in the sixth. The final one came from, of course, the best hitter in Charlotte right now, Xavier Fernández.

Poll

Who was the Knights MVP?

view results
  • 100%
    Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Víctor Reyes: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Clint Frazier: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Knights Cold Cat?

view results
  • 50%
    Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now

It’s Birmingham, which somehow keeps finding ways to lose even with highlights from Colson Montgomery, Bryan Ramos, and Matt Thompson. So, let’s just see the good from them, first up, Thompson.

The control wasn’t perfect, but the eight strikeouts helped get Thompson through six. For Montgomery and Ramos, it was all about the long ball.

Montgomery’s was crushed while Ramos’ wasn’t so crushed ... but hey, it left the yard.

Poll

Who was the Barons MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Matt Thompson: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
    (3 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Barons Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Haylen Green: 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Luis Mieses: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

The offense, of what there was for Winston-Salem, was led by Brooks Baldwin and Michael Turner. They combined for five of the nine hits and had both extra-base hits today. They are both hitting better than .300 in High-A and with this being the final week, maybe they both get some extended time in Double-A. Loidel Chapelli Jr., though without the two hits, still reached twice, with a single and a walk.

On the pitching side, it was another Norge Vera terrible performance. The control wasn’t abysmal, like normal, but he still gave up too many hits that led the three runs over his 10 outs. Drew Dalquist took over, another forgotten top prospect, and actually did well. Unfortunately for him and the two arms that came in after, the bats were more of a two-man team than a lineup of nine. They couldn’t get over that hump to win falling short with runners in scoring position.

Poll

Who was the Dash MVP?

view results
  • 100%
    Michael Turner: 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Dash Cold Cat?

view results
  • 50%
    Bryce Willits: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Norge Vera: 3 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now

Ah, much better than Sunday, everything went right for Kannapolis today, ending in a 7-0 shutout victory. Seven of the nine Cannon Ballers bats reached base, only the final two lineup slots failed to reach. Rikuu Nishida was one of the two batters to collect a couple of hits. Again, both singles for him, he is probably going to be a singles-heavy hitter. Jordan Sprinkle was another, with two singles of his own.

The big hit, and one of just two extra-base hits for the offense, was off of Jhoneiker Betancourt’s bat. The first baseman hit his eighth Low-A homer today, a three-run shot that put the Cannon Ballers in front in the second inning. They obviously stayed in front, thanks to some fantastic pitching.

It was a trio of pitchers that got the shutout today; they were tasked with three innings each and did as well as they could have. Lucas Gordon, in his second game for Kannapolis, threw the first three shutout innings. Horacio Andujar had the middle three and the win. Finally, and the best performance for the nine-out save, Logan Lyle struck out four to keep a run from scoring.

Poll

Who was the Kannapolis MVP?

view results
  • 50%
    Jordan Lyle: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Kannapolis Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Drake Logan: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now
