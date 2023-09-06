Bird App Recap: The White Sox won?!

How will the White Sox disappoint us today? Let’s see!
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Kauffman Stadium: pic.twitter.com/bYk3in4Mpt— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 6, 2023
Lineup change: Andrus in for Anderson, straight up.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 6, 2023
There hasn’t been a lot going on in this game. Twitter doesn’t even find this game relevant, as it would rather talk about the Tigers vs. Yankees. The pitching hasn’t been bad, but the White Sox still haven’t been good.
Tell me something Benintendi does really well. #WhiteSox— Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) September 7, 2023
Especially from our highest-paid player in franchise history.
I genuinely think I’d never watch another second of baseball if ANDREW BENINTENDI was the highest paid player in my franchise’s history, I’m so sorry to every White Sox fan https://t.co/a9puck6jw9 pic.twitter.com/LRjK9IXsRF— Addison (@YankeeWRLD) September 7, 2023
The first run finally comes in the fourth, putting the White Sox on the board via an RBI double from Gavin Sheets.
Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets with hits to produce the game’s first run. Sheets’ two-out double gives the Sox a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 7, 2023
But the Royals immediately take the lead.
#Royals DH Nelson Velázquez unloads at Kauffman Stadium once again. He blasts his 12th home run and third in consecutive days.— Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) September 7, 2023
KC up 2-1 over the #WhiteSox
This team is so predictable that even fans are betting against them.
Bada bing pic.twitter.com/Ngj8w5ojVC— BZ (@SoxInsane) September 7, 2023
Or just not watching.
You know the #WhiteSox are bad when I post a picture of what I’m having for dinner pic.twitter.com/OhWeKwDFOx— Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) September 6, 2023
At least one team in this organization is having a good night.
Jhoneiker Betancourt goes into the LC trees for his 2nd dinger in 2 days in Lynchburg. It's his 9th. #Ballers up 8-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/BAyT4Z1Jm3— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 7, 2023
Watching this team somehow gets sadder each day.
Conditioned enough to like pain to tune into new GM Chris Getz’s #mlb #WhiteSox team in time to see his minor league-product Colas “play the right way like David Eckstein” & pout that he broke his bat and doesn’t run hard to 1st. This org only make sense to Jerry. #selltheteam— Tony Lee (@TonyLee711) September 7, 2023
Old friend alert! I’ll be back, I need to cry for a few minutes.
Jose Abreu's grand slam is the 14th @Astros homer of the series, a club record for any three-game set. pic.twitter.com/4as8JcwKSK— MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2023
Hey, wait! Andrew Vaughn did a thing! It’s 3-2 White Sox!
what do i tweet when vaughn does something good nowadays? pic.twitter.com/FtX5ysZ0UD— being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 7, 2023
Andrew Vaughn put the Sox on top! pic.twitter.com/XjbGTnG8OG— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 7, 2023
Followed by a Yoyo solo blast!
The trail towards earning his 2025 team option has begun.... pic.twitter.com/a1ue4amRT0— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 7, 2023
Another home run? In this economy??
COLAS … HOME RUN DERBY pic.twitter.com/lKbqDSpiuA— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 7, 2023
And Touki is crushing it, too!
Touki Toussaint's 5th and 6th Ks. ️ pic.twitter.com/MT9sgyiz5x— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 7, 2023
There have been some technical difficulties with masks tonight. Seems safe.
They don’t have an extra mask for the umpire? They’re seriously taping it?— Jennifer S (@JenStojanovich) September 7, 2023
It’s Bummer time!
Tank commander. pic.twitter.com/0YOMxQxkh2 https://t.co/jMyNHvPnvm— Sox On Tap (@SoxOnTap) September 7, 2023
The Royals struck back in the eighth.
2-run homer by Edward Olivares.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 7, 2023
White Sox 5, Royals 4. Bottom of the 8th.
On to the ninth!
#WhiteSox can you please not choke?— White Sox Ruin Everything (@jj_hegg) September 7, 2023
I’m a little sorry for all the mean things I’ve said lately.
Korey Lee singles.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 7, 2023
Elvis Andrus singles (his fourth hit tonight).
Andrew Benintendi singles, bringing Lee home.
White Sox 6, Royals 4. Top of the 9th.
Speaking of Lee: https://t.co/sFBq3pOVnX
i freaking love andrew benintendi— zach hilker (@ZACHilker) September 7, 2023
Guess who is in for the save?
Why does it feel like it’s always Bryan Shaw coming in to pitch for the Sox omg— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 7, 2023
C’mon Ktina, we all know why.
#CloserSZN pic.twitter.com/NNMr2LIU9Q— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 7, 2023
A little walk to tease us, but he pulled it off!
bryan shaw is #mycloser— hannah (@hannahlamotta) September 7, 2023
A White Sox Winner?!?!?! Time to celebrate!
And this ballgame is ovah!!! #WhiteSox beat KC 6-4….. Mercy! pic.twitter.com/q39CoHXk2O— Richie (@LodiDodi17) September 7, 2023
Hey a win!— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 7, 2023
He Getz us.
That’s a #WhiteSox winner! The Chris Getz era is pic.twitter.com/XRO94tXbwt— Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) September 7, 2023
