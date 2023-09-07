White Sox Minor League Update: September 6, 2023

The Knights came out flat on Wednesday, and as a result, they lost handily to the Bulls in Charlotte.

Control eluded Knights starter Nick Nastrini, who issued five walks in 2 2⁄3 innings. Three of those walks came in the first inning. The Bulls added a single, and they used three wild pitches to take an early 2-0 lead. Nate Mondou stopped the bleeding in the bottom of the second by launching a home run. Between Double-A and Triple-A, that was Mondou’s 11th blast this season (his 10th in Triple-A), and that cut Charlotte’s deficit in half.

However, it was nearly all Bulls from that point forward. The Knights bullpen combined for five runs (four earned) allowed in 6 1⁄3 innings. Meanwhile, the Knights offense failed to keep the game close. Entering the bottom of the ninth, the score was 7-1, and the Knights only had three hits. Charlotte did add one run on two hits in garbage time, when Tyler Neslony singled, and Víctor Reyes drove him in with a double.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB

Mike Mayers: 2 1⁄3 IP, 1 R (0 ER), 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 66% Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB (2 votes)

33% Mike Mayers: 2 1⁄3 IP, 1 R (0 ER), 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Nick Nastrini: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 5 BB, 5 K

Alejandro Mateo: 2 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 2 K

Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, 2 K vote view results 66% Nick Nastrini: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 5 BB, 5 K (2 votes)

33% Alejandro Mateo: 2 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Just like the White Sox on Tuesday night, the Barons had a big second inning to take an early lead. Also like the White Sox on Tuesday night, the Barons let that early lead slip away.

Barons starter Ky Bush allowed a run in the top of the second, so the Shuckers had a 1-0 lead early on. In the bottom half, however, the Barons made sure that they did not stay behind long. With two outs and nobody on, they started a furious rally. Tim Elko doubled, Terrell Tatum tied the game with a single, Sebastian Rivero walked, Yoelqui Céspedes hit an RBI single, and Alsander Womack drove in a pair with a double to make it 4-1.

The Shuckers cut into their deficit with a run in the third, and they tied it with two in the fifth. Bush issued a total of five walks in what turned out to be a subpar performance. Thanks to reliable relief pitching from Tristan Stivors and Garrett Crochet, the score remained tied at four until the ninth. Jonah Scolaro also added a scoreless eighth frame. However, the ninth was not so easy for Scolaro, as Shuckers scored a pair on a walk and three singles.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Terrell Tatum: 3-for-4, RBI

Alsander Womack: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Tristan Stivors: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Garrett Crochet: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 50% Terrell Tatum: 3-for-4, RBI (2 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Tristan Stivors: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

50% Garrett Crochet: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Ky Bush: 4 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 1 K

Jonah Scolaro: 2 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K

Wilfred Veras: 0-for-4, 2 K

Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4 vote view results 100% Ky Bush: 4 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 1 K (4 votes)

0% Jonah Scolaro: 2 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4 (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem’s offense had a great game, but the pitching staff had a different story in this chaotic loss.

After two innings, thanks to two solo blasts, the Dash had a 2-0 lead. Those home runs were courtesy of Loidel Chapelli Jr., who led off the game, and Chris Lanzilli, who led off the second frame.

On one hand, Dash starter Connor McCullough had a strong start, as he struck out 10 in 4 1⁄3 innings. However, McCullough also issued three walks, and when the Crawdads made contact, it was fairly damaging. In the third, Hickory right fielder Alejandro Osuna tied the game with a two-run homer.

In the fourth, the Dash retook the lead, when Chapelli walked, Jacob Burke doubled, Brooks Baldwin hit an RBI single, and Colby Smelley hit a sacrifice fly. At the end of the inning, Winston-Salem had a 4-2 lead.

Right after Hickory first baseman Abimelec Ortiz drove in a run with a double, McCullough was removed with one out in the fifth. Reliever Everhett Hazelwood had a great day, stranding the inherited runner and pitching a scoreless sixth. The score remained 4-3 until the seventh, when Cody Freeman hit an RBI double off Tommy Sommer to tie the game.

In the eighth, Burke led off by getting hit by a pitch, Baldwin singled, and Michael Turner added a single to load the bases with no outs. From there, Colby Smelley walked to force in the go-ahead run. Although Mario Camilletti grounded into a double play, that grounder drove in a run to make it 6-4.

The Crawdads rallied once more in the bottom of the eighth, as the two-run lead was not secure enough. Reliever Johnny Ray allowed a double, a walk, and a three-run blast, and the Crawdads held on in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-4, HR

Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-4, BB, RBI

Loidel Chapelli Jr: 1-for-4, HR, 2 BB

Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Jacob Burke: 2-for-4, 2B, HBP vote view results 0% Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-4, HR (0 votes)

25% Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-4, BB, RBI (1 vote)

25% Loidel Chapelli Jr: 1-for-4, HR, 2 BB (1 vote)

50% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K (2 votes)

0% Jacob Burke: 2-for-4, 2B, HBP (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-4, BB

Mario Camilletti: 0-for-4, BB

Johnny Ray: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-4, BB (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti: 0-for-4, BB (0 votes)

100% Johnny Ray: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K (4 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers used a great all-around performance to rout the Hillcats in Lynchburg.

In the first, Eddie Park tripled, and Jacob González drove him in with an RBI single. The Hillcats got that run back in the bottom of the first, but the Cannon Ballers finished this game on an 11-2 run.

The lower third of the Cannon Ballers lineup was fantastic, combining to go 7-for-15 with three home runs and seven RBIs, as Jhoneiker Betancourt, Edrick Felix, and Ryan McCarthy all went deep. Kannapolis also got multi-hit games from Park, González, and Ryan Galanie, who was a home run shy of the cycle. In addition, the bullpen pitched 5 1⁄3 shutout innings, and Ben Beutel led the way with 3 1⁄3 scoreless frames.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jhoneiker Betancourt: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Edrick Felix: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI

Ryan McCarthy: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

Ryan Galanie: 3-for-5, 3B, 2B, RBI

Eddie Park: 2-for-5, 3B, RBI

Jacob González: 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB

Ben Beutel: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Jhoneiker Betancourt: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% Edrick Felix: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI (0 votes)

80% Ryan McCarthy: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI (4 votes)

20% Ryan Galanie: 3-for-5, 3B, 2B, RBI (1 vote)

0% Eddie Park: 2-for-5, 3B, RBI (0 votes)

0% Jacob González: 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB (0 votes)

0% Ben Beutel: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now