Visiting Dugout Episode 36 — Detroit Tigers

The White Sox barely avoided a sweep from the Royals in time to head over to Detroit to face the third-place Tigers. Brandon Day of Bless You Boys joins the show to chat about all things Tigers and helps preview what will likely be an uneventful series.

The pitching matchups are slightly up in the air, as Michael Kopech and Matt Manning have question marks looming over their heads. The Tigers also play poorly at home. As I’ve said before, this might be a mid-off, and certainly doesn’t matter now that both teams aren’t postseason-bound. But hey, it was a fun chat!

What kept the Tigers out of contention?

We all love Austin Meadows

Brandon’s biggest takeaway from the season

Who is the MVP for the season?

On the other end, who is the White Sox leader?

What happened to Andrew Vaughn? Or Yasmani Grandal?

More questions from Brandon

All the AJ Hinch discourse your ears can handle

That one time the White Sox had Hinch’s signature on a picture of Tony La Russa

Off-season targets

The post-Miggy era

A mid-life crisis break

Why do bad things happen to good players?

How much money has Chrystal donated this year to domestic violence organizations?

Pitching matchups and a series preview

Fears, threats, and the keys to winning the series

Around the league

