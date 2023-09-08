White Sox Minor League Update: September 7, 2023

It’s been a while, eh? Salina here, back from the North Carolina and photographing the majority of the White Sox minor league institutions to bring you some highlights and synopses from hundreds of miles away from the action. Let’s get started, shall we?

We begin tonight, as always, in gorgeous, Triple-A Charlotte.

Charlotte won an absolute thriller with Laz Rivera recording a scoreless inning on the mound and following that effort up with a walk-off knock in the bottom of the 10th. The zeitgeist of the night can be summed up in one word: pandemonium.

... and at the plate!!!!



Laz Rivera = winning pitcher with the winning hit!! pic.twitter.com/gKsKwvv0Av — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 8, 2023

How did we get to this point, though?

A game-tying knock by White Sox back-and-forth catcher Carlos Pérez in the eighth was certainly a contributing factor.

'Los is MORE!!!!!



Carlos Pérez with a game-tying pic.twitter.com/F7hLssaGbm — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 8, 2023

Knights starter Garrett Davila was less-than-stellar to start the day, issuing four walks and three earnies in 3 1⁄3 innings to set the Knights back by a modest margin. The bullpen, however, was lights-out in relief. Over 6 2⁄3 innings, the pen managed to hold the potent Bulls offense to just one run, setting the stage for the dramatic series of events that lead to the night’s seminal, walk-off moment.

Rivera not only earned the win on the mound with his tidy, seven-pitch 10th, but was the only Knights batter to have two hard hits on the night.

Offensively, Erik González was the only Knight to record a multi-hit performance, recording three hits (including a longball) and providing the most consistent, albeit least flashy, offensive production of the night from both sides.

Surely, that merits MVP considerations, wouldn’t you agree? Or does the two-way performance that sealed the deal outshine the offense’s engine for the night? You decide!

Poll Who was the Knights’ MVP in the thrilling win? Laz Rivera: 1-for-4, RBI, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, W

Carlos Pérez: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Erik González: 3-for-4, R, HR, RBI

Deivi García: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Laz Rivera: 1-for-4, RBI, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, W (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% Erik González: 3-for-4, R, HR, RBI (0 votes)

0% Deivi García: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Knight is hoping for a bounce-back? Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 3 K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4

Garrett Davila: 3 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Garrett Davila: 3 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Double-A? Well, it certainly wasn’t pretty. Be forewarned, what you’re about to see may shock you. (Although, frankly, if you’ve been following the now 83-loss Barons, you shouldn’t be too shocked.)

An 18-spot on 22 (!!!) hits with three whole errors mixed in. No other way to put it, ugly stuff shown from the Double-A squad. Shuckers starter and rising Brewers prospect Carlos F. Rodriguez continued to confound hitters while pitcher after pitcher after pitcher that the Barons rolled out got shelled with remarkable consistency. Josimar Cousín turned in a middling four innings of three-run ball — arguably the best hurling of the game in Bham — and passed the rock to a bullpen that absolutely floundered down the stretch.

Across five innings, six combined pitchers allowed a staggering 11 earned runs while shoddy defensive play allowed another four unearned runs to score to pad the Shuckers’ ludicrous lead.

Offensively, well, Wilfred Veras hit a dinger! And that’s, well ... that’s about it.

Not much of any positive consequence to take from this game, and I’m sure the Double-A team would like to move past this. Yours truly will be snapping frames in Birmingham in two days, so let’s hope this is the only stinker left this weekend.

As frivolous as it may prove, let’s try to find an MVP.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, HR, RBI

Literally nobody else merits consideration. vote view results 0% Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, HR, RBI (0 votes)

0% Literally nobody else merits consideration. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the least valuable player for Birmingham? Literally everybody. vote view results 0% Literally everybody. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

High-A, well... it’s not lookin’ good, as the game was suspended in the third with the Dash pretty hopelessly behind. It’s also rained out for the foreseeable future, so we’ll just flash the score and leave the analysis for when/if the game is completed.

On to greener, relatively adjacent pastures in Low-A.

An eighth-inning rally by the home Hillcats stifled a powerful Kannapolis offense and saddled the Sox Low-A team with another L.

Reliever Kole Ramage suffered through a hellish third of an inning, allowing three hits, giving up two walks, and coughing up four earnies to earn the loss on his line score in this one. Billy Seidl’s line score looks clean, but he was summoned to put out the fire with the sacks packed in the eighth and Kanny still leading, 8-7; a single and a sac fly later (both runs tacked on to Ramage’s tab), and the save was blown, game in position to be lost.

Despite this, Kannapolis did enjoy some bright spots in terms of offensive performance. They notched nine tallies in the hit column, with Rikuu Nishida and Wilber Sánchez each recording a triple to account for two-thirds of Kannapolis’ extra-base hit production. This summer’s first-rounder Jacob González walked his way on base three times and came around to score two twice, showcasing the patience that justified the Sox cashing in a first round chit on him.

Shane Murphy took the bump to start the game and performed respectably. That is, up until the third inning, where he allowed all four runs charged to his line. All together, he finished with five innings of four-run ball, walking one and fanning three. The bullpen seemingly followed suit, limiting walks but allowing enough hard contact to lose the lead late in this one.

A tough loss, but let’s find a silver lining, shall we?

Poll Who was Kanny’s silver lining in the loss? Rikuu Nishida: 2-for-6, R, 3B

Eddie Park: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K

Ryan Galanie: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, K

Drake Logan: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 3 K vote view results 0% Rikuu Nishida: 2-for-6, R, 3B (0 votes)

0% Eddie Park: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ryan Galanie: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now