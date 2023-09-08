White Sox 6, Tigers 0: No hits, no problem

Until the seventh inning of tonight’s game, there were a combined total of six baserunners. Only two of those were White Sox, and neither Eloy Jiménez or Luis Robert Jr. got on base via a hit.

You have, by now, deduced that Detroit rookie Reese Olson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. If you will recall last week’s start against the righthander, Olson made it out of the seventh inning unscathed. However, tonight would not yield the same result. The postgame show was cancelled with one out in the seventh, on Robert’s 35th double of the year. Yoán Moncada burst the scoring bubble two at-bats later with a two-out, two-run dinger to run Olson out of the game.



There is an age-old saying that hitting is contagious, and it rang true for the White Sox this evening. The eighth inning started with a Yasmani Grandal single, followed by an Oscar Colás double. The double was originally deemed a foul ball by the first base umpire, but a successful challenge proved the ball landed fair.

Andrew Benintendi was the next South Sider to collect RBIs, rewarded with two after hitting a double that split the left-center gap.



Jiménez and Moncada each collected RBI singles before the inning was over, and suddenly the White Sox had a seemingly comfortable 6-0 lead. Moncada now has an eight-game hit streak, and his fourth multihit game in that span.



Things got boring again after that, as the Tigers could not get anything going in response. Lane Ramsey and Bryan Shaw each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, and the rest is history. In a season where wins are hard to come by, it feels nice to go to bed tonight knowing the White Sox won a ball game, handily at that.