Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 6, Tigers 0

It was looking like neither team would ever score tonight. That was until the hits started coming — and they did not stop coming for the White Sox. In just two innings, the South Siders collected six runs on eight hits and secured the win. Highlights of the game included mostly just Yoán Moncada, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Lane Ramsey and Bryan Shaw also came out of the bullpen and got the job done, with no dramatic ending needed.

Pressure Play

Yoán Moncada and his multihit effort are going to be all over tonight’s stats. His two-out home run in the top of the seventh to start the scoring and put the White Sox up 2-0 had a 2.19 LI.



Pressure Cooker

Moncada rose to the challenge, coming up with three RBIs on his two hits tonight. His 1.26 pLI won out this evening.

Top Play

You will never guess what I am about to type: Moncada’s home run in the seventh amassed a whopping 31.9% WPA.

Top Performer

While we’re at it, we’re going to give Moncada’s 26% WPA its flowers.

Hardest Hit

Andrew Vaughn gets a shout-out because his fifth inning line out was scorched off the bat at 111 mph.

Luis Robert Jr. wins this category with his seventh inning leadoff double that whizzed to left field at 109.8 mph.

Weakest Contact

A wild Tiger has appeared, and it is Zach McKinstry with a 56.6 mph ground out.

Luckiest Hit

Kerry Carpenter had two-thirds of Detroit’s hits tonight. His second inning single had an xBA of just .070.

Toughest Out

Carpenter was both lucky and unlucky this evening. A seventh inning fly out to Robert in deep center field had a .980 xBA.

Longest Hit

Carpenter’s sharp fly out in the seventh was the toughest out and the longest hit, traveling 398 feet.

Magic Number: 2

If the White Sox want to win the season series against the Tigers, they must complete the sweep this weekend and win the final two games in Detroit.

Glossary