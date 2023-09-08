White Sox Minor League Update: September 8, 2023

Another day, another MLB win for the Chicago White Sox. If you clicked on this link, however, you probably already know or don’t really care about our current major league product. That said, let’s see if the farm was as fortunate as the bigs on this beautiful Friday night.

Triple-A enjoyed no such success. Charlotte fell to the Bulls in convincing fashion, with Anthony Molina turning in five innings of solid work on the opposing mound before handing the ball over to old friend Ryan Burr. Burr and Cooper Criswell would hold the Knights scoreless and hitless for the duration of the game to lock up the win in convincing fashion.

Where did it all go wrong for our affiliated favorite? Well, Johan Dominguez turned in a less than stellar, though not terrible five innings of three-run ball with five punchies. Unfortunately for him, he exited the game in line for the loss, as the Bulls had secured a lead they’d never relinquish.

Johan Dominguez made the start on Friday for the #Knights. He goes 5 innings and allows 3R on 5H and 1BB. He strikes out 5 on 58/88. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fe4scGAMNw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2023

Knights catcher Adam Hackenberg notched the only extra-base hit of the game for Charlotte, but stellar Durham pitching saw his lone run scored as the only Knights tally in the contest.

While this one was decidedly disappointing, we still have a job to do as fans. Let’s allocate love and reluctantly acknowledge shortcomings to produce a prime bounce-back candidate.

Onwards to Birmingham, where our faithful readers may recall as the site of an unceremonious blowout that favored the opposing team last night.

Ask and you shall receive, SSS readers. A bounce back by the Barons of Birmingham banished Biloxi, courtesy of an impressive six-run sixth inning. Alsander Womack, Bryan Ramos, and Luis Mieses each tallied multi-hit efforts while Yoelqui Céspedes made his lone hit count in the biggest, most grand way.

Yoelqui Cespedes unloads the bases. The grand slam is his 9th HR on the year. #Barons up 7-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c4D9IhBM8a — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2023

Pitcher Garrett Schoenle earned the win after coming in to relieve starter Mason Adams in the fourth. Adams struggled with command in the contest, issuing four free passes which, to his credit, resulted in only one run. Tristan Stivors finished the game off with a solid performance in the ninth.

9 pitches is all Tristan Stivors needed for the 9th. #Barons win 8-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DhTDjuc8Ly — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2023

A feel-good win after a blowout is always welcome, so let’s keep the good vibes going by doling out some virtual hardware for this one.

As of now, Friday’s game is still in progress in High-A. We will be recapping the rain-delayed result of Thursday’s game, which we touched on in last night’s edition of the Minor League Update.

It looked bad yesterday before the rains came, and it finished only slightly less badly today as well. All the Dash damage was surrendered by starter Brooks Gosswein, who only made it two innings into the game. In that time, he allowed the six earnies that would prove to be the deciding figures one day later. To the bullpen’s credit, relievers Noah Owen, Cole Duensing, and Jordan Mikel combined to keep the Crawdads scoreless after the second inning. Unfortunately, a punchless Dash offense fell short in the effort to mount a comeback and change the outcome of this convincing loss.

DH Colby Smelley tallied two of the five dash knocks in this one, and exactly zero percent of those five hits went for extra bases due in large part to masterful pitching by the staff from Hickory.

As much as I lament to cut this analysis short, there simply wasn’t much of note to talk about in this contest other than the lengthy and unfortunate rain delay.

With that being said, let’s have a bit of fun with these polls.

Speaking of unfortunate weather, Low-A Kannapolis’ relative proximity to Winston-Salem resulted in a delay of play as well. Their matchup, however, was able to be completed within one calendar day.

Ah, a good old-fashioned pitchers’ duel. You love to see it as a fan, especially when your team manages to push across the decisive run.

Wilber Sanchez doubles to LCF to bring in Ryan McCarthy (1B) and break the scoreless tie. 1-0 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/a9i6SZ6eyK — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2023

Starter Tanner McDougal fired off four scoreless, perfect innings with four punchouts mixed in to begin the game. He was relieved by Anderson Comás, who would go on to allow the only two hits that the Hillcats would tally the entirety of the game before a rain delay interrupted play.

The Ballers came back ready to finish what they’d started.

Ethan Hammerberg came out of the pen chucking heaters and spinning curveballs and left with 2 shutout innings post rain delay. He strikes out 3. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/K26woTEE8Z — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2023

And Connery Peters secured a career first at the Low-A level.

Connery Peters strikes out the side in the 9th. He did have a HBP and a BB, but he gets the 3 out save, his first. Great job by the pen to get the #Ballers win, 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GglGWVg2s3 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2023

And despite just one, decisive run being recorded, we’d be remiss not to break down the eight-hit effort engineered by the club from Kanny. Jordan Sprinkle collected a fourth of those knocks with a two-hit effort out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Wilber Sánchez would go on to drive in the decisive run with one of his two hits in the campaign. Rookie hot-hitter Edrick Felix also recorded an extra base hit in the form of a hustle triple in the seventh inning.

It's been a pitcher's duel in Lynchburg. Edrick Felix has the only XBH through 7 innings tonight with this triple. Scoreless game for the #Ballers to the 8th. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NxrftFxAuf — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 8, 2023

All in all, a rather inauspicious showing by the Sox farm lead to few highlights, but a couple of solid wins and efforts that are worth acknowledgment and praise. And hey, Kannapolis has clinched the best farm record of any White Sox affiliate, and its first .500 season since its name change from Intimidators.

To close out the night, let’s crown a Kanny MVP and ascertain who’s most in need of a bounce back effort.

