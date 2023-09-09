Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

Offloading two-fifths of your starting rotation at the trade deadline usually means a lot of unusual suspects on the mound to end the season. And now with Michael Kopech officially moved to the bullpen to finish out the season, José Ureña is the next unexpected face to take the mound for the White Sox.

Ureña started the season with the Colorado Rockies, where he went 0-4 with a 9.82 ERA in five starts. He was DFA’d by the Denver ball club on April 26. The veteran signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals six days later. Two months later, he was released ... and enter the Chicago White Sox.

The righthander started four games for the Charlotte Knights, going 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA. In four starts he walked 33 batters and struck out 76. During his time in the big leagues this year, Ureña has primarily used a 95.5 mph four-seam fastball. He also will regularly throw a slider, sinker, and changeup.

Tarik Skubal is on the mound for the Tigers tonight, making his 12th start of the season. He ended the 2022 season and started this year on the 60-day injured list with what was characterized as left arm fatigue, and then later an elbow issue. His season debut was on July 4.

The White Sox last saw Skubal on Sunday, when he gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings. In his career against Chicago, he is 4-2 with a 5.40 ERA over seven starts. Tim Anderson loves facing off against this lefty: In 21 plate appearances, the Chicago shortstop is slashing .550/.571/1.000 with one home run. TA will look to kick-start the offense tonight at the top of the order:

Miguel Cabrera is in his final month of his MLB playing career, but he is not in the lineup tonight.

An early start tonight for those living in Chicago: First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. CST and can be watched on NBC Sports Chicago or heard on ESPN 1000.