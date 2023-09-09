Bird App Recap: Tigers 3, White Sox 1

Tonight’s game had a very odd start time, which probably doesn’t bode well for the vibes of the game, but I digress. Instead, I provide you with a reminder that Luis Robert Jr. is good at baseball.

Luis Robert Jr. is the only player in MLB this season--and in White Sox history--with at least 35 doubles, 35 home runs, 70 RBIs, 80 runs and 15 stolen bases. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 9, 2023

A huge Happy 40th Birthday to the world’s greatest sports broadcaster. We are so lucky Jason announces for the South Side.

Happy birthday, Jason Benetti! pic.twitter.com/NGpbt2KjET — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 9, 2023

Chris Getz talked to a group of beat reporters before the game. There were numerous quotes pulled from his chat, but I will let you go find more if you are that curious.

Getz: "I definitely plan on adding people to the front office." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 9, 2023

Now, I guess, we can get to the game. Pedro’s lineup is the same as it has been as of late.

TA leads off the game with a single.

Tim Anderson is now 12-21 (.571) career vs Tarik Skubal, including 7 for 8 (with 4 doubles and a homer) leading off games. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 9, 2023

It is now José Ureña’s turn to take the mound for the White Sox after being DFA’d by two other organizations this season.

Korey Lee catches Zach McKinstry trying to steal second in the bottom of the second inning. McKinstry was responsible for an RBI single one at-bat earlier, but one run was all the Tigers would get.

He stayed in the game, but his swing in the fourth did not look fun.

White Sox starter Ureña, got out of a jam in the bottom of the fourth to keep the score 1-0.

A single and three walks plates the second run of the night for the Tigers. We all have our feelings about Luis Patiño.

Touki Toussaint and Luis Patiño are basically the same guy. Great stuff but can’t throw a strike if their lives depended on it. If only the pitching coach could help them with this. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 9, 2023

Michael Kopech has entered the game as the seventh-inning reliever.

Kopech's first relief appearance since 2021, when he made four starts among his 44 trips to the mound. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 10, 2023

Kopech gives up a home run in his single inning of work. Bright side? His velocity was up.

Hey! The White Sox scored!

That would be all they would get. Chicago loses, 3-1.

Tigers win, 3-1. White Sox elimination number is at 1 — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 10, 2023

See you for the rubber match tomorrow.