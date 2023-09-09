 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Tigers 3, White Sox 1

The hitting did not carry over

By Allie Wesel
Tonight’s game had a very odd start time, which probably doesn’t bode well for the vibes of the game, but I digress. Instead, I provide you with a reminder that Luis Robert Jr. is good at baseball.

A huge Happy 40th Birthday to the world’s greatest sports broadcaster. We are so lucky Jason announces for the South Side.

Chris Getz talked to a group of beat reporters before the game. There were numerous quotes pulled from his chat, but I will let you go find more if you are that curious.

Now, I guess, we can get to the game. Pedro’s lineup is the same as it has been as of late.

TA leads off the game with a single.

It is now José Ureña’s turn to take the mound for the White Sox after being DFA’d by two other organizations this season.

Korey Lee catches Zach McKinstry trying to steal second in the bottom of the second inning. McKinstry was responsible for an RBI single one at-bat earlier, but one run was all the Tigers would get.

He stayed in the game, but his swing in the fourth did not look fun.

White Sox starter Ureña, got out of a jam in the bottom of the fourth to keep the score 1-0.

A single and three walks plates the second run of the night for the Tigers. We all have our feelings about Luis Patiño.

I will now be referring to this team as such from now on.

Michael Kopech has entered the game as the seventh-inning reliever.

Kopech gives up a home run in his single inning of work. Bright side? His velocity was up.

Hey! The White Sox scored!

That would be all they would get. Chicago loses, 3-1.

See you for the rubber match tomorrow.

Poll

Who had tonight’s best tweet?

view results
  • 66%
    @OptimistSox: Korey Pop Time
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    @ChiSoxFanMike: Ureña Not Found
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @ChiSoxFanMike: Ureña and Touki the Same
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @TheHiroiSekai: Shite Sox
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    @MrDelicious13: Katz’ll Fix ’Em
    (1 vote)
3 votes total Vote Now
