Tigers 3, White Sox 1: No hits, all the problems

This game started out great. Tim Anderson continued his dominance over Tarik Skubal with a leadoff single. Andrew Benintendi hit into a fielder’s choice. With no outs and runners on first and second, the White Sox did — you guessed it — nothing.

The Tigers must have wanted to follow the visitor’s lead because in the bottom of the inning they had runners on first and second with one out, and the bases loaded with two outs, yet also came up empty-handed.

An awkward play up up the middle for Lenyn Sosa in the bottom of the second inning allowed Jake Rogers to score the first run of the game. After that, though, Korey Lee got to show off his arm and nabbed Zach McKinstry trying to steal second to end the inning and the threat.



The Tigers threatened again in the bottom of the fourth but the mighty South Siders were too much to handle. A bunt failed to get the runner at third in and Akil Badoo struck out looking to end the inning altogether.

The fourth inning would be José Ureña’s final frame, and one would consider this start successful. He allowed one run on four hits, walked two, and struck out three. The righthander should be happy with himself, seeing as his ERA dropped 1.4 runs.

The sixth inning reminded me just how bad the bullpen has been this season. Luis Patiño came in to relieve Tanner Banks and immediately allowed a single and three walks. The third walk did indeed plate a run for Detroit to make it 2-0. Fortunately, a strikeout and a pop out ended the damage there.

This was supposed to be the part where I give you the good news about Michael Kopech working out of the bullpen in the seventh, but after two quick outs he gave up a solo home run to Matt Vierling.



With just two chances to come back left, the South Siders finally scored a run in the top of the eighth. A double by a pinch-hitting Yasmani Grandal got things going, and he was later brought in from third on an RBI single from Robert. The go-ahead run did make it to the plate, but no luck was had. Something is better than nothing, I suppose.



Neither team would score after the top of the eighth inning, and the Tigers took this game, 3-1. Overall, the White Sox pitching did well this evening, as the five pitchers who appeared tonight combined for three runs given up on six hits. They struck out eight batters and walked six over their eight innings of work. It was the offense that could not get going.

Six Pack of Stats

Pressure Play

Tyler Nevin had an opportunity for RBIs in the top of the first inning with two outs and the bases loaded, but his 2.82 LI at-bat ended in a ground out to end the inning.

Pressure Cooker

Last night, Yoán Moncada rose to the challenge. Tonight, he had missed opportunities at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts that proved he wilted under a 1.64 pLI.

Top Play

Zach McKinstry’s RBI single in the bottom of the second earned 9.7% WPA.

Top Performer

Tarik Skubal had another stellar outing against the White Sox, and held 28.6% WPA.

Hardest Hit

Luis Robert Jr.’s RBI single in the top of the eighth came off the bat at a scorching 111.3 mph.

Weakest Contact

Spencer Torkelson’s ground out in the bottom of the seventh dribbled off the bat at 23.4 mph.

Luckiest Hit

McKinstry’s RBI single in the second came off the bat at 104.6 mph but the xBA on the hit was only .370. Not exactly lucky, but it’s the best we’ve got tonight.

Toughest Out

Trayce Thompson collected a line out in the top of the fifth that had a .980 xBA.

Longest Hit

Jake Rogers’s fly out in the bottom of the fourth would have been a home run in 10 of 30 ballparks. In Comerica Park, it was a 402-foot out.

Magic Number: 1

The White Sox elimination number is down to just a single game after the loss. So what I’m saying is: There’s still time to turn it around!

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

