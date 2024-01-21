South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 68: Jordan Sprinkle

Jordan Sprinkle

Shortstop

5´11´´

180 pounds

Age: 23

2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 23

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +1.1 years

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system 5

Overall 2023 stats 74 games ⚾️ 3 HR ⚾️ 32 RBI ⚾️ .232/.308/.317 ⚾️ 31 BB ⚾️ 86 K ⚾️ 18-of-21 (85.7%) SB

With the No. 131 pick, the White Sox grabbed Jordan Sprinkle in the 2022 MLB draft, out of UC-Santa Barbara.

Sprinkle has a reputation as a defensive wizard who struggles with the bat, and his professional career has borne that out. But regardless of whether his bat ever comes around to what he showed in 2021, being named named Co-Big West Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American, Sprinkle’s defense, speed, and base stealing ability are all seen as major pluses in his quest to carve out a spot on a big league roster in the future.

A bit undersized, Sprinkle is a guy that looks to project as a long-term prospect at the shortstop position. A bizarro version of former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Sprinkle’s value comes primarily on the defensive side of the ball.

Pre-draft scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 60 | Overall: 45

Sprinkle got a solid month of pro play after the draft, moving from the ACL (22 games) to a short cup of coffee with Kannapolis (five). There was no power whatsoever in his game, and the OBP lagged a bit given his wheels (.331), but this was also the longest season of Sprinkle’s career.

Sprinkle’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Speed 91

Contact 69

Hitting 65

Durability 59

Runs 55

Power 38

XBH 34

RBIs 28

Sprinkle should have been on track to spend most, if not all, of his 2023 in High-A Winston-Salem. But a combination of uninspiring performance and injury saw the shortstop essentially duplicate his 2022 pro debut, never advancing past Low-A Kannapolis. For the highest-drafted position player in the 2022 White Sox draft and a fourth-rounder, Sprinkle’s career so far has been sorely lacking.

Sprinkle can’t be expected to play too long at Low-A in 2024 given more than two years’ seniority over his opponents, so like it or not, Winston-Salem looms. Another season like 2023 will see Sprinkle fall completely out of our Top 100.

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

68. Jordan Sprinkle, SS

69. Connor McCullough, RHSP

70. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP

71. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP

72. Ben Beutel, LHRP

73. Stiven Flores, C

74. Adrian Gil, 1B

75. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP

76. Ben Norman, LF

77. Josimar Cousín, RHSP

78. Juan Gonzalez, C

79. Chris Lanzilli, LF

80. Alex Speas, RHRP

81. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

82. Garrett Wright, RHRP

83. Duke Ellis, CF

84. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP

85. Godwin Bennett, RF

86. Rikuu Nishida, LF

87. Caden Connor, LF

88. Zach Franklin, RHRP

89. Jeremy González, LHSP

90. Jerry Burke, RHRP

91. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

92. Mikey Kane, 3B

93. Carlton Perkins, RHSP

94. Tyler Neslony, LF

95. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

96. Jason Matthews, SS

97. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

98. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

99. Daniel González, LHRP

100. Eduardo Herrera, 3B