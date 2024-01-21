South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 68: Jordan Sprinkle

Jordan Sprinkle
Shortstop
5´11´´
180 pounds
Age: 23
2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 23
2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)
Age relative to high level +1.1 years
SSS rank among all shortstops in the system 5
Overall 2023 stats 74 games ⚾️ 3 HR ⚾️ 32 RBI ⚾️ .232/.308/.317 ⚾️ 31 BB ⚾️ 86 K ⚾️ 18-of-21 (85.7%) SB
With the No. 131 pick, the White Sox grabbed Jordan Sprinkle in the 2022 MLB draft, out of UC-Santa Barbara.
Sprinkle has a reputation as a defensive wizard who struggles with the bat, and his professional career has borne that out. But regardless of whether his bat ever comes around to what he showed in 2021, being named named Co-Big West Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American, Sprinkle’s defense, speed, and base stealing ability are all seen as major pluses in his quest to carve out a spot on a big league roster in the future.
A bit undersized, Sprinkle is a guy that looks to project as a long-term prospect at the shortstop position. A bizarro version of former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Sprinkle’s value comes primarily on the defensive side of the ball.
Pre-draft scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 60 | Overall: 45
Sprinkle got a solid month of pro play after the draft, moving from the ACL (22 games) to a short cup of coffee with Kannapolis (five). There was no power whatsoever in his game, and the OBP lagged a bit given his wheels (.331), but this was also the longest season of Sprinkle’s career.
Sprinkle’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Speed 91
Contact 69
Hitting 65
Durability 59
Runs 55
Power 38
XBH 34
RBIs 28
Sprinkle should have been on track to spend most, if not all, of his 2023 in High-A Winston-Salem. But a combination of uninspiring performance and injury saw the shortstop essentially duplicate his 2022 pro debut, never advancing past Low-A Kannapolis. For the highest-drafted position player in the 2022 White Sox draft and a fourth-rounder, Sprinkle’s career so far has been sorely lacking.
Sprinkle can’t be expected to play too long at Low-A in 2024 given more than two years’ seniority over his opponents, so like it or not, Winston-Salem looms. Another season like 2023 will see Sprinkle fall completely out of our Top 100.
