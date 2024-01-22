South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 67: Alsander Womack

Second Baseman

5´9´´

205 pounds

Age: 25

2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 96

2023 High Level Birmingham (Double-A)

Age relative to high level +0.4 years

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system 5

Overall 2023 regular season stats 113 games ⚾️ 9 HR ⚾️ 57 RBI ⚾️ .263/.360/.362 ⚾️ 60 BB ⚾️ 80 K ⚾️ 8-of-12 (67.7%) SB

After missing out in the 20-round MLB draft in 2021, Alsander Womack inked a UDFA deal with the White Sox on August 17. The infielder had a stellar, four-year career at Norfolk State highlighted by two All-MEAC first-team selections. He also saved some real dramatics for the 2021 MEAC Tournament, hitting a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning in the MEAC final against North Carolina Central that May, which gave the Spartans their first-ever MEAC baseball championship and earned Womack Most Outstanding Performer honors. In joining the White Sox, Womack became the first Spartan to sign with a MLB team in four years.

Womack, the son of former major-leaguer Tony Womack, broke camp at the end of April 2022 with High-A Winston-Salem, and remained with the Dash all year but for a brief, one-week refresher down at Low-A Kannapolis. The results were about what you’d expect, just about age-appropriate for W-S — but impressive for a player who 30 teams bypassed for 20 rounds. Womack showed mild punch (.387 slugging) and a knack for getting on base (.358 OBA). A real broad stroke of a comp would be former Sox minor-leaguer Ti’quan Forbes, but that might be more build and age (nearly identical players) vs. hitting ability (Womack has less pop but much better ability to get on base).

Womack started 2023 back at Winston-Salem, but after pounding the ball pretty well over 14 games got the call to Double-A at the end of April. With the Barons, Womack took a slight step back, but his overall numbers for the season ended up right bout where 2022 did.

Womack’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Contact 94 (-2 from last season)

Durability 84 (-1)

Hitting 79 (-3)

RBIs 66 (-5)

Speed 65 (-8)

Runs 38 (-9)

Power 38 (-4)

XBH 31 (-4)

While Womack’s ratings slipped across the board, they were (and remain) above average. It’s surprising he is unable to coax more power (.362 slugging in 2023) out of his thick frame, but with on-base numbers near his slugging, he’s continued to move up the ladder.

While there may be a bit of a logjam in the middle infield at Triple-A Charlotte given Chris Getz’s signing of of several such players to be mediocre at the MLB level, it’s plausible that Womack duplicates last year’s track, playing April in Birmingham and getting the call back to North Carolina for some Knights play for the balance of the season.

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

67. Alsander Womack, 2B

68. Jordan Sprinkle, SS

69. Connor McCullough, RHSP

70. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP

71. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP

72. Ben Beutel, LHRP

73. Stiven Flores, C

74. Adrian Gil, 1B

75. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP

76. Ben Norman, LF

77. Josimar Cousín, RHSP

78. Juan Gonzalez, C

79. Chris Lanzilli, LF

80. Alex Speas, RHRP

81. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

82. Garrett Wright, RHRP

83. Duke Ellis, CF

84. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP

85. Godwin Bennett, RF

86. Rikuu Nishida, LF

87. Caden Connor, LF

88. Zach Franklin, RHRP

89. Jeremy González, LHSP

90. Jerry Burke, RHRP

91. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

92. Mikey Kane, 3B

93. Carlton Perkins, RHSP

94. Tyler Neslony, LF

95. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

96. Jason Matthews, SS

97. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

98. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

99. Daniel González, LHRP

100. Eduardo Herrera, 3B