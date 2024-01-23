Sharing Sox Podcast 123 — Welcome to 2024, such as it is

Share All sharing options for: Sharing Sox Podcast 123 — Welcome to 2024, such as it is

Ah, The 78! No, that’s not how many games experts think the White Sox will win this year ... even if you include spring training. It is, of course, the proposal unveiled this week for a new Sox stadium on the south edge of the South Loop.

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, delve into the new concept, and then have a good laugh over the possibility Jerry Reinsdorf et al. would actually pay for it with their own money, rather than try to soak the taxpayers of Chicago and Illinois.

But, that’s not all! Heck, no.

There’s trying to cajole Hall of Fame voters to make sure Mark Buehrle stays on the ballot for another year.

There’s reviewing all the incredible moves the White Sox have made this offseason to improve the team for 2024 and beyond (did you miss them?).

There’s discussion of the immediate futures of Dylan Cease and Eloy Jiménez.

There’s even an apology to the people of Kansas City for badmouthing the Sox for their dependency of the Royals for staff and players. We had previously wondered why the White Sox would want personnel from one of the only teams in MLB worse than themselves, which was totally unfair, because pretty much every prognosticator predicts the Royals will be better than the Sox in 2024. And probably beyond. Well beyond.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.