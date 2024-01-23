2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 65: Colby Smelley

Catcher

6´2´´

195 pounds

Age: 24

2022 SSS Top Prospect Rank 94

2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 69

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level +0.8 years

SSS rank among all catchers in the system 7

Overall 2023 stats 47 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 24 RBI ⚾️ .275/.368/.319 ⚾️ 21 BB ⚾️ 38 K ⚾️ 13-of-51 (25.5%) CS

Colby Smelley, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., stayed in his hometown to play college ball for Shelton State Community College. He enjoyed a terrific two years with the Buccaneers, culminating in 2021 by slashing .436/.536/.687 in 54 games with 16 doubles, nine homers, 48 RBIs, 29 walks and 27 strikeouts. As a reward for his efforts, he signed with the Sox after being selected in the 13th round the 2021 draft.

Like many of the catchers who played in the ACL, Smelley didn’t receive much playing time. In nine games totaling 29 at-bats, he slashed .241/.267/.310 with two doubles, a walk and eight strikeouts. While he threw out just 22% of attempted base stealers with Shelton State in 2021, Smelley nailed 2-of-4 such attempts for the Arizona squad. He did play some outfield in college as well, so he may have a bit more versatility than most catchers.

That supposed versatility, however, did not serve Smelley well behind the plate in 2022. He was, in a word, atrocious as a backstop at both levels of A-ball, with mediocre CS numbers (no surprise, given the rules changes), six errors and seven passed balls — in 32 games! At age 22, it seems Smelley has settled into a ... DH role?

Problem there is, Smelley hit for no power in 2022, although he can definitely get on base via hit or walk (.373 OBP).

On one hand, Smelley’s 2023 was inspiring in that he saw more time at catcher than DH — in 2022 he played only 32 of 103 there, mostly DHing otherwise. However, given a late start to the season, Smelley didn’t even see action until June 3, so he still only saw 34 games behind the plate overall. He threw a better percentage of runners out stealing, but his rate there is still subpar. Without a big breakout — and full health — it’s hard to see a path forward for him, even given his on-base ability.

Smelley’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Hitting 64 (+6 from last season)

RBIs 63 (unchanged)

Contact 55 (+8)

Durability 43 (-4)

XBH 26 (-10)

Power 24 (-9)

Speed 16 (-2)

Runs 9 (-3)

Smelley will be age-appropriate for Double-A in 2024, but his catching performance doesn’t really merit such a move; expect a start with the Dash, and presuming at least his on-base game is still sharp, a promotion to Birmingham will loom.

