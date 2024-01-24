2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 64: Bryce Willits

Bryce Willits
Third Baseman
6´2´´
200 pounds
Age: 24
2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)
Age relative to high level +0.8 years
SSS rank among all third basemen in the system 3
Overall 2023 regular season stats 115 games ⚾️ 12 HR ⚾️ 62 RBI ⚾️ .268/.366/.398 ⚾️ 3-of-8 (37.5%) SB ⚾️ 62 BB ⚾️ 97 K
The White Sox selected third baseman Bryce Willits from the University of California-Santa Barbara with the No. 551 pick in Round 18 of the 2022 MLB draft. Coupled with Jordan Sprinkle, the South Siders drafted the entire left side of the Gauchos infield.
After struggling in his first year after both a transfer from St. Mary’s and a year off due to the pandemic, he came back with a very strong senior season for UCSB: .302/.410/.517. 2022 As a result of his outstanding season, he was recognized on the All-Big West First Team and Big West Academic All-Conference Team.
The lefty started the 2023 season with Kannapolis, where he hit a respectable .263/.356/.430 and demonstrated some power with 12 bombs and 50 RBIs over 316 at-bats. The Sox promoted him to Winston-Salem at the beginning of August, and he saw action in 27 contests and slashed .287/.398/.287. Although Willits experienced a drop in power with the Dash, he averaged a hit per game and showed some patience at the plate with 17 walks and only 19 strikeouts in 94 at-bats.
Defensively, Willits was primarily a first baseman in 2021 but switched almost exclusively to third base in 2022. In 2023, he split his time almost equally between the two positions while also serving as a designated hitter for 14 games and a few stints in right field.
Willits had several offensive highlights throughout the year, but his most memorable one was on July 20 when he drove in a career-high six runs as part of a three-hit night.
Willits’ Baseball Cube player ratings
Contact 78
Durability 66
Hitting 66
Runs 56
Power 54
XBH 52
RBIs 48
Speed 44
Willits has a solid all-around game with good bat-to-ball skills and defensive versatility. With his strong showing last season, we would likely expect to see him get up to Double-A Birmingham at some point in 2024.
2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
64. Bryce Willits, 3B
65. Colby Smelley, C
66. Wes Kath, 3B
67. Alsander Womack, 2B
68. Jordan Sprinkle, SS
69. Connor McCullough, RHSP
70. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP
71. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP
72. Ben Beutel, LHRP
73. Stiven Flores, C
74. Adrian Gil, 1B
75. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP
76. Ben Norman, LF
77. Josimar Cousín, RHSP
78. Juan Gonzalez, C
79. Chris Lanzilli, LF
80. Alex Speas, RHRP
81. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
82. Garrett Wright, RHRP
83. Duke Ellis, CF
84. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP
85. Godwin Bennett, RF
86. Rikuu Nishida, LF
87. Caden Connor, LF
88. Zach Franklin, RHRP
89. Jeremy González, LHSP
90. Jerry Burke, RHRP
91. Frankeli Arias, LHSP
92. Mikey Kane, 3B
93. Carlton Perkins, RHSP
94. Tyler Neslony, LF
95. Drew Dalquist, RHSP
96. Jason Matthews, SS
97. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP
98. Tommy Sommer, LHSP
99. Daniel González, LHRP
100. Eduardo Herrera, 3B
