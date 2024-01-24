2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 64: Bryce Willits

Third Baseman

6´2´´

200 pounds

Age: 24

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level +0.8 years

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system 3

Overall 2023 regular season stats 115 games ⚾️ 12 HR ⚾️ 62 RBI ⚾️ .268/.366/.398 ⚾️ 3-of-8 (37.5%) SB ⚾️ 62 BB ⚾️ 97 K

The White Sox selected third baseman Bryce Willits from the University of California-Santa Barbara with the No. 551 pick in Round 18 of the 2022 MLB draft. Coupled with Jordan Sprinkle, the South Siders drafted the entire left side of the Gauchos infield.

After struggling in his first year after both a transfer from St. Mary’s and a year off due to the pandemic, he came back with a very strong senior season for UCSB: .302/.410/.517. 2022 As a result of his outstanding season, he was recognized on the All-Big West First Team and Big West Academic All-Conference Team.

The lefty started the 2023 season with Kannapolis, where he hit a respectable .263/.356/.430 and demonstrated some power with 12 bombs and 50 RBIs over 316 at-bats. The Sox promoted him to Winston-Salem at the beginning of August, and he saw action in 27 contests and slashed .287/.398/.287. Although Willits experienced a drop in power with the Dash, he averaged a hit per game and showed some patience at the plate with 17 walks and only 19 strikeouts in 94 at-bats.

Defensively, Willits was primarily a first baseman in 2021 but switched almost exclusively to third base in 2022. In 2023, he split his time almost equally between the two positions while also serving as a designated hitter for 14 games and a few stints in right field.

Willits had several offensive highlights throughout the year, but his most memorable one was on July 20 when he drove in a career-high six runs as part of a three-hit night.

Willits’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Contact 78

Durability 66

Hitting 66

Runs 56

Power 54

XBH 52

RBIs 48

Speed 44

Willits has a solid all-around game with good bat-to-ball skills and defensive versatility. With his strong showing last season, we would likely expect to see him get up to Double-A Birmingham at some point in 2024.

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

64. Bryce Willits, 3B

65. Colby Smelley, C

66. Wes Kath, 3B

67. Alsander Womack, 2B

68. Jordan Sprinkle, SS

69. Connor McCullough, RHSP

70. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP

71. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP

72. Ben Beutel, LHRP

73. Stiven Flores, C

74. Adrian Gil, 1B

75. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP

76. Ben Norman, LF

77. Josimar Cousín, RHSP

78. Juan Gonzalez, C

79. Chris Lanzilli, LF

80. Alex Speas, RHRP

81. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

82. Garrett Wright, RHRP

83. Duke Ellis, CF

84. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP

85. Godwin Bennett, RF

86. Rikuu Nishida, LF

87. Caden Connor, LF

88. Zach Franklin, RHRP

89. Jeremy González, LHSP

90. Jerry Burke, RHRP

91. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

92. Mikey Kane, 3B

93. Carlton Perkins, RHSP

94. Tyler Neslony, LF

95. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

96. Jason Matthews, SS

97. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

98. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

99. Daniel González, LHRP

100. Eduardo Herrera, 3B