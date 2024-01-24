2024 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 22

It is the seventh year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!

Here’s how 2018 wrangled out — all 42 picks. Also, here’s an archive of every article in the 2018 series. Here’s how 2019 came together, all 50 picks, and the archive as well. Here’s 2020, with the archive. Here’s the 2021 wrap-up of just 35 picks due to flagging participation, along with the full archive. And here’s the 2022 link to the 27-pick wrap, along with the full archive. And Round 24 of voting was 2023’s last (we didn’t do an actual wrap for last year’s voting, but Jordan Sprinkle ended up being our final pick!), with the full archive.

Our Top 100 is now underway, as well. We’ll try for a daily Top 100 entry on site, and the Prospect Vote will turn over as soon as the top vote-getter seems to have an insurmountable lead — but we’ll take no longer than a week to vote each round.

We have six of 10 players from last year’s initial prospect vote poll on our first ballot this year, with two players matriculating out of rookie status (Oscar Colás and Lenyn Sosa) and two pitchers falling out of Top 10 consideration (Norge Vera and Sean Burke). And though “we’re not rebuilding,” four of the Top 10 on the ballot to begin were acquired were not even in the system in 2023; put another way, not a single player from our farm system has moved up onto the first ballot in 2024. Oof.

Last year, Sosa was spending his sixth year among our Top 100 Prospects, and this year we have three players in their fifth years on the list: Bryan Ramos, Cristian Mena and José Rodríguez.

All right, let’s have some fun. And get voting!

Like Seth Keener before him, Shane Drohan advanced in our Vote on his 11th ballot, with 50 of 259 (19.3%) votes:

Drohan also becomes our third southpaw starter to advance, and second among the last three winners:

Selected by the White Sox in this past December’s Rule 5 draft, this is Drohan’s first time in our Prospects Poll.

The No. 21 winner in 2023 was Matt Thompson. Our 2022 vote lasted only 17 rounds. The No. 21-voted prospect in 2021 was José Rodríguez, and in 2020 it was Jake Burger.

This was a second straight round filled with minor moves — in fact this might have been the first vote where no player moved up or down more than one spot. And for the second straight ballot, just seven votes separate the runner-up from No. 8 overall.

Tyler Schweitzer had a strong debut, finishing in sixth place with 24 votes. His entry stalled our No. 7-10 players in place. This round sees 2022 draft pick Eric Adler getting his first chance on the ballot.

South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2024

Colson Montgomery — 65% (Rodríguez 16%, Schultz 13%, Nastrini/Quero/Ramos 1.6%, Eder/Mena 0.8%, González/Pallette 0%) Noah Schultz — 64% (Quero 11%, Ramos 10%, Nastrini 5%, Rodríguez 4%, Mena 2.4%, Bush 1.6%, Eder/González/Pallette 0.8%) Bryan Ramos — 29% (Quero 25%, Nastrini 13%, Eder 8%, Rodríguez 6%, González 5%, Bush 4.3%, Mena 3.7%, Cannon 3.2%, Pallette 2.7%) Edgar Quero — 36% (Nastrini 18%, Eder/Rodríguez 8%, Mena 7%, Leasure 6%, González 5.1%, Bush 4.6%, Cannon 4%, Pallette 3%) Nick Nastrini — 27% (Mena 13%, Eder 11.2%, Leasure 10.6%, Rodríguez 10.1%, J. Burke 9.5%, González 8.9%, Bush 4%, Cannon 3.4%, Pallette 2.8%) Cristian Mena — 17% (Eder 14%, Leasure 13.0%, González/Rodríguez 12.6%, J. Burke 11.8%, Cannon 6%, Bush 5%, Pallette 4.3%, Tatum 3.9%) Jake Eder — 20% (Leasure 14%, González 13.0%, Rodríguez 12.5%, J. Burke 12.0%, Cannon/Wolkow 7%, Bush 6%, Pallette 5.2%, Tatum 4.7%) Jordan Leasure — 23% (González 12%, Rodríguez 11.3%, J. Burke 10.8%, Tatum 9.3%, Wolkow 8.8%, Bush 7.2%, Cannon 6.7%, Pallette 5.7%, S. Burke 5.2%) Jacob González — 20% (Rodríguez 13%, J. Burke 12%, Tatum 11%, Wolkow 10%, Veras 9%, Cannon 7%, Bush 6.4%, Pallette 6.0%, S. Burke 5%) Jacob Burke — 29% (Rodríguez 22%, Tatum 10%, Wolkow 9%, Veras 8%, Bush 5.3%, Cannon 4.9%, Pallette 4.6%, Keener 3.9%, S. Burke 3.5%) José Rodríguez — 24% (Wolkow 14%, Tatum 13%, Veras 12%, Drohan 7.3%, Bush/Cannon 6.9%, Keener 5.5%, S. Burke/Pallette 5.1%) Wilfred Veras — 28% (Tatum 14%, Wolkow 12%, Taylor 10%, Drohan 8.1%, Bush 7.7%, Cannon 6.5%, Pallette 6.1%, Keener 4.6%, S. Burke 4.2%) Terrell Tatum — 22% (Wolkow 13%, Taylor 11.0%, Drohan 10.9%, Bush/Cannon 10.1%, Keener 6.7%, Pallette 6.2%, S. Burke 5.7%, Burrowes 4.8%) George Wolkow — 21% (Taylor 13%, Cannon 12%, Drohan 11%, Bush 10%, McDougal 9%, S. Burke 8%, Pallette 7%, Keener 6.1%, Burrowes 5.5%) Grant Taylor — 18% (Cannon 12.8%, Shuster [ineligible] 11.9%, Drohan 10.9%, Bush 10.4%, McDougal 9%, Pallette 8%, S. Burke 7%, Keener 6%, Burrowes 5%) Jonathan Cannon — 23% (Chapelli 12%, Drohan 11%, Bush 10%, McDougal 9%, S. Burke/Pallette 8%, Keener 7%, Burrowes 6%, Baldwin 5%) Loidel Chapelli Jr. — 21% (Pallette 14%, Drohan 13%, Bush 11%, McDougal 10%, S. Burke 9%, Baldwin 7%, Burrowes 6%, Keener 5%, Thompson 4%) Peyton Pallette — 22% (Drohan 11.4%, Bush 10.9%, Hackenberg 10.3%, McDougal 9.2%, Baldwin 8.7%, S. Burke 8.2%, Burrowes 7.1%, Keener 6.5%, Thompson 6.0%) Ky Bush — 18% (Keener 11.4%, S. Burke 10.6%, Burrowes 10.2%,Drohan 9.9%, Thompson 9.5% McDougal 9.1%, Baldwin 8.7%, Hackenberg 7.6%, Martinez 5%) Seth Keener — 21% (Drohan 11.1%, S. Burke 10.7%, Burrowes 10.2%, Thompson 9.8% McDougal 8.9%, Shewmake 8.4%, Baldwin 8.0%, Hackenberg 7%, Martinez 5%) Shane Drohan — 19% (S. Burke 11.2%, Burrowes 10.8%, Thompson 10.4% McDougal 9.7%, Schweitzer 9.3%, Shewmake 8.9%, Baldwin 8.5%, Hackenberg 7%, Martinez 5%)

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 23

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -1.1 years

Overall 2023 stats 2-0 ▪️ 5 saves ▪️ 28 games (17 finishes) ▪️ 31 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 2.87 ERA ▪️ 42 K▪️ 18 BB ▪️ 1.309 WHIP

Drohan was a Rule 5 pick from Boston, which means he’ll have to impress enough in spring training — and frankly, throughout the season, as he must remain on the active roster in the majors for all of 2024 — or get sent back to the Red Sox. He was otherworldly in Double-A but terrible at Triple-A in 2023; if the White Sox gave up on Nick Avila last spring, it seems a stretch that Drohan sticks with our Sox.

Third Baseman

Age 23

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -0.2 years

Overall 2023 stats 93 games ▪️ 15 HR ▪️ 58 RBI ▪️ .269/.349/.460 ▪️ 22-of-27 (81.4%) SB ▪️ 42 BB ▪️ 86 K

“Just” a 12th-rounder, Baldwin opened eyes in 2023 and even saw substantial time at shortstop. He’s a bit of a Swiss Army knife player who seems destined to follow in Danny Mendick/Romy González footsteps to the majors.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2022 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 13

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 12

2023 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -3.9 years

Overall 2023 stats 1-4 ▪️ 9 starts ▪️ 36 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 7.61 ERA ▪️ 34 K▪️ 27 BB ▪️ 1.718 WHIP

Burke was almost assuredly the first starter up, in the mold of Davis Martin in 2022, as the White Sox found a need in 2023. However, Burke carried spring training shoulder soreness into the season and never got right; he was shut down for the season in June.

Shortstop

Age 19

2023 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -1.8 years

Overall 2023 stats 43 games ▪️ 2 HR ▪️ 15 RBI ▪️ .260/.330/.386 ▪️ 12-of-17 (70.6%) SB ▪️ 12 BB ▪️ 51 K

Burrowes’ first Stateside season disappointed, but at almost two years younger than level, there’s ample room for a re-set and fast-tracking back up the system.

Catcher

Age 24

2023 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -3.3 years

Overall 2023 stats 101 games ▪️ 8 HR ▪️ 38 RBI ▪️ .276/.384/.386 ▪️ 42 BB ▪️ 89 K ▪️ 28-of-124 (22.6%) CS

On-base machine Adam Hackenberg managed a swift jump up to Triple-A in spite of the White Sox importing two blue-chip catchers into the system at the trade deadline last summer. While the bat won’t necessarily play at first base or DH, the organization seemingly has made on-base and bat discipline a big priority under Chris Getz, which bodes well for Adam.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 19

2023 High Level ACL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -2.3 years

Overall 2023 stats 0-0 ▪️ 9 games (5 starts) ▪️ 26 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.73 ERA ▪️ 28 K ▪️ 17 BB ▪️ 1.425 WHIP

Martinez was the younger addition last year along with Aldrin Batista, after the White Sox dealt international money to the Dodgers. Very young, very raw, very powerful (95-98 mph fastball), and very destined for a third ACL season, it would seem.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 20

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -1.6 years

Overall 2023 stats 0-3 ▪️ 21 starts ▪️ 69 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.15 ERA ▪️ 80 K ▪️ 43 BB ▪️ 1.399 WHIP

Poor Tanner fell off the map a bit, getting surgery pretty much right after starting his pro career.

Left-handed Starting Pitcher

Age 23

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 18

2023 High Level Winston Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -1.1 years

Overall 2023 stats 7-4 ▪️ 23 games (22 starts) ▪️ 107 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 3.94 ERA ▪️ 1.295 WHIP ▪️ 121 K ▪️ 45 BB

Schweitzer is moving up the system at a fair pace, holding his own against older competition. So far, so good for the 2022 fifth-rounder.

Shortstop

Age 26

2023 High Level Atlanta (MLB)

Age relative to high level -3.2 years

Overall 2023 Triple-A stats 122 games ▪️ 16 HR ▪️ 69 RBI ▪️ .234/.299/.407 ▪️ 27-of-28 (96.4%) SB ▪️ 39 BB ▪️ 104 K

Shewmake came to the White Sox this offseason, as one of the pieces in the Aaron Bummer trade. The consensus seems to see him as average-to-plus defense. He clearly boasts great speed and base-stealing instincts. With Nicky Lopez, Paul DeJong, Lenyn Sosa, Romy González and José Rodríguez all ahead of or equal to him on the org depth chart, it would take a hot Cactus League to see Shewmake break north with the White Sox; however, Shewmake is on the 40-man roster, so if starting in Charlotte, he could be a painless call-up to Chicago.

Right-handed Starting Pitcher

Age 23

2020 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 12

2021 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 10

2022 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 15

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 21

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -2.3 years

Overall 2023 stats 6-15 ▪️ 27 starts ▪️ 124 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.85 ERA ▪️ 136 K ▪️ 85 BB ▪️ 1.568 WHIP

Thompson showed his best signs yet of turning a corner in, with a solid, upper-3.00s ERA from June through August. There’s still considerable wildness in his approach, but he is still significantly young for Double-A. Things could finally be looking up.