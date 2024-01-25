2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 62: Aldrin Batista

Aldrin Batista
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
6´2´´
185 pounds
Age: 20
2023 High Level Kannapolis (Single-A)
Age relative to high level -1.6
SSS rank among all right-handed starters in the system 16
Overall 2023 stats 3-1 ⚾️ 15 games (12 starts) ⚾️ 62 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.16 ERA ⚾️ 1.16 WHIP ⚾️ 75 K ⚾️ 22 BB
On Aug. 4, 2023, the White Sox acquired Aldrin Batista along with Máximo Martinez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international bonus pool money. The Blue Crew had signed the righthander on June 1, 2022, as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.
Before the trade, Batista pitched in the ACL for the Dodgers, where he went 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA, 15 walks, and 54 strikeouts over 39 innings. With a 12.46 K/9 and a 3.46 BB/9, you can see why the White Sox were interested.
The Pale Hose assigned the 20-year-old to Kannapolis for the remainder of the season, where he was equally impressive. In 23 2⁄3 innings, Batista went 0-0 with a 2.66 ERA over five starts. He struck out 21 and only walked seven for a 7.99 K/9 and a 2.66 BB/9, respectively. Hitters had a lowly .209 batting average against Batista, and he surrendered not a single homer.
The righty has a three-pitch arsenal that includes a soft sinker, slider, and changeup. The sinker dials up to 97 mph, while the slider sits in the low 80s.
A top season highlight came on Aug. 31, 2023, when Batista pitched a gem where he struck out five over five scoreless innings.
Batista’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Durability 96
Hittable 82
vs. Power 82
Walks 56
K/BB 56
Strikeouts 50
With his young age and high upside, rushing him through the system is unnecessary. However, his dominance in Low-A makes likely his breaking camp this year with Winston-Salem. Hopefully, it’s all up from there.
2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
62. Aldrin Batista, RHSP
