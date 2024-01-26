 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Top White Sox prospect Luis Robert is aware of the hype but isn’t letting it get to him
By the next SoxFest, Luis Robert Jr. will pretty much be the only player anyone will know or care about.
Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Filed under:

SoxFest is baaack ... in 2025

We don’t have a right fielder, but we have a future fan fest!

By Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
/ new
Melissa Sage-Bollenbach is a die-hard White Sox fan and Mom of two incredible kids! She also has a Cubby hubby, but it’s OK because he likes the Sox. She went to the first Field of Dreams game, and it was the best baseball experience she's ever had!

Well, well, well! What have we here? A fan fest, you say? What IS that?

After a four-year hiatus, the White Sox announced today that SoxFest is back, baby!

We don’t have many details, but according to the official webpage, the festivities will include a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series Championship and the franchise’s 125th anniversary. It’s fairly obvious that this is precisely why they are bringing SoxFest back: It’s time to play on our nostalgia for the ’05 squad; they know we all love them. It should be interesting to see if Ken Williams and Rick Hahn show up, or if their invites get lost in the mail.

The club’s last SoxFest was in January 2020, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of the country still in lockdown in 2021, there was, understandably, no event. Even stretching into 2022, things were not quite back to normal. But as questions arose about a celebration for 2023, the team announced in October 2022 that due to “several factors,” there would indeed be NO SoxFest. Mind you, they didn’t provide any information about what exactly the factors were, although one might guess it was the sheer embarrassment of how the contention window had forcefully slammed shut after barely being cracked open.

Then, regarding a fan festival for 2024, they just ignored the regular fans altogether and never even brought it up. However, if you forked over the money to be a season ticket holder, you are one of the select few who gets to party it up tonight with the team (if you can call it that) at Chicago’s Field Museum.

Fans’ reaction on social media was a mixed bag, with the majority still clearly outwardly angry about pretty much anything related to this team.

With all of that said, I’m a complete sucker and will be one of the first people in line to buy tickets. I’ve been to several SoxFest events in the past, and they’ve actually been really entertaining and well-executed. In addition to the player meet-and-greets, garage sale, and special exhibits (Joe Jackson’s bat was there one year, and you could hold it!), socializing with other fans is a blast. It’s like two nights of tailgating! Also, this will be the first time I will take my son with me. Yes, I know, I’m giving Jerry my hard-earned cash, but the memories made will be money well-spent.

White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: January 26

John Schriffen

John Schriffen is the new play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox

Bryce Willits

2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 64: Bryce Willits

Loading comments...