SoxFest is baaack ... in 2025

Well, well, well! What have we here? A fan fest, you say? What IS that?

After a four-year hiatus, the White Sox announced today that SoxFest is back, baby!

Mark your ️: Jan. 24-25, 2025 pic.twitter.com/8kt9yPZrmT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 26, 2024

We don’t have many details, but according to the official webpage, the festivities will include a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series Championship and the franchise’s 125th anniversary. It’s fairly obvious that this is precisely why they are bringing SoxFest back: It’s time to play on our nostalgia for the ’05 squad; they know we all love them. It should be interesting to see if Ken Williams and Rick Hahn show up, or if their invites get lost in the mail.

The club’s last SoxFest was in January 2020, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of the country still in lockdown in 2021, there was, understandably, no event. Even stretching into 2022, things were not quite back to normal. But as questions arose about a celebration for 2023, the team announced in October 2022 that due to “several factors,” there would indeed be NO SoxFest. Mind you, they didn’t provide any information about what exactly the factors were, although one might guess it was the sheer embarrassment of how the contention window had forcefully slammed shut after barely being cracked open.

Then, regarding a fan festival for 2024, they just ignored the regular fans altogether and never even brought it up. However, if you forked over the money to be a season ticket holder, you are one of the select few who gets to party it up tonight with the team (if you can call it that) at Chicago’s Field Museum.

Fans’ reaction on social media was a mixed bag, with the majority still clearly outwardly angry about pretty much anything related to this team.

I really hope that a fan calls everyone out on their bullshit. That would be worth buying a SoxFest pass https://t.co/LVJruXDnum — scott (@SLEEPYSANT0S) January 26, 2024

Me listening to the answers at SoxFest 2025 pic.twitter.com/XdcQueLwx6 — Man-Soo Lee (@palehose05) January 26, 2024

3. Soxfest https://t.co/0T1TXuSZmN — Menus (@LiamMenus) January 26, 2024

With all of that said, I’m a complete sucker and will be one of the first people in line to buy tickets. I’ve been to several SoxFest events in the past, and they’ve actually been really entertaining and well-executed. In addition to the player meet-and-greets, garage sale, and special exhibits (Joe Jackson’s bat was there one year, and you could hold it!), socializing with other fans is a blast. It’s like two nights of tailgating! Also, this will be the first time I will take my son with me. Yes, I know, I’m giving Jerry my hard-earned cash, but the memories made will be money well-spent.