White Sox sign John Brebbia, DFA Romy González

Right-handed relief pitcher John Brebbia is heading to the White Sox.

Last season, in 38 1⁄3 innings, Brebbia posted a 3.99 ERA, 3.93 FIP, and 4.23 xFIP, rendering him a 0.3-fWAR pitcher. Overall, In six seasons of MLB experience, the 33-year-old Brebbia has posted a 3.42 ERA, 3.52 FIP, and 4.41 xFIP over 299 2⁄3 innings, accumulating 3.2 career fWAR.

Interestingly, in the past two years, Brebbia has made 21 starts, although he merely served as an opener in each of those games; the veteran has filled that role admirably, posting a 1.59 career ERA in 22 2⁄3 innings in such starts. The White Sox desperately need decent pitchers who can get through innings without self-destructing, and Brebbia is likely to be able to deliver. (Shockingly, Brebbia has never pitched for the Royals.)

Meanwhile, in a corresponding move, utility player Romy González has been designated for assignment. González has posted a .222/.239/.361 slash line (60 wRC+) to go with -0.2 fWAR in 86 games across three MLB seasons. González, 27, had moments where he showed some promise, but his strikeout and walk rates (36.0% and 2.1% overall, respectively) and his inability to get on base make him relatively expendable. If no team claims González, he will report to Triple-A Charlotte.

In a rare dose of positive recognition for the White Sox, All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is ranked third on MLB Network’s rankings of center fielders.

The #Top10RightNow center fielders according to The Shredder



According to MLB Network's rankings posted January 26, 2024

Against all odds, according to The Shredder, the White Sox have a better center fielder than Mike Trout, one of the GOATs of the position. The 26-year-old Robert had a major breakout year in 2023, posting 5.0 fWAR in 145 games, easily the most of his career in both categories. Robert was not at all to blame for the White Sox’s scoring woes in 2023, posting a .264/.315/.542 slash line (128 wRC+) and 38 home runs. Robert also stole 20 bases in 24 attempts and played terrific defense at a premium position.

Good news has been hard to find in the past two years, but Robert was a diamond in the rough in 2023. It is great to see him earning recognition for his accomplishments.