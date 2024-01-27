2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 60: Andrew Pérez

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

215 pounds

Age: 26

2019 SSS Top Prospect Rank 53

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Rank 34

2021 SSS Top Prospect Rank 34

2022 SSS Top Prospect Rank 42

2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 36

2023 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -1.9 years

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system 1

Overall 2023 stats 5-5 ⚾️ 40 games (1 start, 4 finishes) ⚾️ 62 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 6.61 ERA ⚾️ 1.580 WHIP ⚾️ 67 K ⚾️ 30 BB

Andrew Pérez, after a typically unsuccessful freshman season, excelled out of the pen for the University of South Florida during his sophomore and junior years. As a junior for the Bulls, Pérez posted a 2.34 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 24 relief appearances. In his 42 innings, he surrendered just 37 hits (.233 OBA) and 12 walks (6.9%) while striking out 50 (28.6%). As a result, the White Sox selected him in the eighth round of the 2018 draft.

As an encore with Great Falls and Kannapolis after the draft, Pérez combined with both teams for a 2.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP by allowing 24 hits (.214 OBA) and 13 walks (9.8%) while striking out 31 in 31 1⁄3 innings (23.3%).

The following year, 2019, saw Pérez split his time nearly evenly between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. While his numbers were good throughout, he gave up more hits with the Intimidators but relinquished more free passes with the Dash. Combined with both teams in 41 relief appearances spanning 67 1⁄3 innings, Pérez posted a 1.74 ERA and 1.37 WHIP by allowing 63 hits (.239 OBA) and 29 walks (9.8%) while fanning 86 (29.0%). Pérez actually fared better against righties (.230 OBA) as opposed to lefties (.265 OBA).

After the 2020 minor season was cancelled by the pandemic, Pérez pitched all of 2021 in Double-A. In 31 relief appearances, he posted a 3.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. During his 43 2⁄3 innings with the Barons, Pérez surrendered 40 hits (.238 OBA) and 12 walks (6.5%) while striking out an impressive 59 hitters (31.7%). Opponents hit grounders 35.4% of the time against his offerings, while lefties (.241) and righties (.237) produced nearly equal results against him.

Keeping his patter up the affiliate ladder consistent, Pérez was moved up to Triple-A Charlotte in 2022 and pitched a full season there. However, his results in the offense-friendly confines of Charlotte indicate that further season is necessary there in 2023: Homers took a huge leap and Pérez’s normally fine K/BB was shaved to mediocre.

The 2023 season was a step back for Pérez, as he was demoted to Double-A after his second five earned-run game in six season outings. After a relatively strong (4.42 ERA, 1.200 WHIP) tuneup back with the Barons, El Platano headed back to Charlotte — and continued getting crushed. His 9.69 ERA there in 2023 almost doubles an already-poor mark there in 2022 (5.74) and would indicate a major hurdle for him from AAA to MLB (if not AA to AAA).

Pérez’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 84 (-1 from last year)

Strikeouts 72 (-6)

K/BB 68 (-3)

Walks 59 (-1)

Hittable 50 (-8)

vs. Power 50 (-8)

As you can see, all of Pérez’s ratings are average-plus, but it’s looking more and more like the tall lefty feasted on opponents on his way up, and has. hit a wall in Charlotte.

For the second straight year, Pérez clocks in as our No. 1 southpaw relief pitching prospect, but for the second straight year, that comes with the caveat that the White Sox just don’t have strong upper-minors lefty relief.

Whether he even breaks camp this spring in Birmingham or Charlotte is up for question. While theoretically Pérez is on the doorstep of the majors, he seems as likely to get his release from the system as pitch on the South Side this season.

