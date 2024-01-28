2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 59: Lucas Gordon

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´1´´

193 pounds

Age: 22

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -0.6 years

SSS rank among all left-handed starting pitchers in the system 9

Overall 2023 NCAA stats 7-2 ⚾️ 19 games (17 starts) ⚾️ 102 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.63 ERA ⚾️ 1.159 WHIP ⚾️ 103 K ⚾️ 34 BB

With the 179th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox selected LHSP Lucas Gordon.

Just take a look at the fastball velocity and you can see why MLB Pipeline did not rank him. He seems to be a money-saving pick and Jim Callis, as the pick was announced, was not convinced he stays a starter. Maybe the White Sox agree and think Gordon’s fastball ticks up with an innings reduction that comes with a move to the bullpen. Of note, his best pitch is a change, so he might do really well in the lower levels of the minors and hit a brick wall in Double-A.

After a successful freshman season pitching out of the Texas bullpen, Gordon moved to the Longhorns rotation and put together two more good seasons utilizing a three-pitch arsenal — fastball, changeup and slider, while mixing in an occasional cutter.

In 2023, Gordon had 17 starts and appeared in 19 games for Texas over 102 2⁄3 innings. He doesn’t strike out a lot of batters, just barely more than one strikeout every inning (103). He walked 34 batters over that time span as well.

6-179. White Sox: Lucas Gordon, LHP, Texas -- undersized southpaw w/ low-effort feel, low 90's FB w/ life in all quadrants, sweepy SL w/ some s/m, throws strikes w/ feel for full arsenal to give dev hope in backend/swing upside — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 10, 2023

Texas LHP and Ace Lucas Gordon gets selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 179th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft! #MLBDraft #HookEm



pic.twitter.com/4l3SiMGLnw — Noah Bieniek (@Seventy7NB) July 10, 2023

However, his changeup gave right-handed hitters fits all season, and they only hit .227/.304/.382 against Gordon. He does a nice job of killing velo and spin on the pitch, creating a 90th percentile velo disparity between it and his high-80s/low-90s fastball. With the pitch’s above-average movement metrics and Gordon’s command of the pitch, his changeup is the offering that likely attracted the Sox to make him a Top 200 pick.

Though not overpowering, Gordon’s fastball generates above-average vertical break, and he wasn’t afraid to use it at the top of the zone even at his well below-average velo. The pitch’s profile along with its pairing with his changeup allowed this plan to work well.

His slider has a Gyro shape, and Gordon doesn’t really have a feel to spin it at high rates, yet it got great results in 2023 likely to do its late-breaking nature. Gordon also avoids the heart of the strike zone well and generally has good command. One might call him a “pitchability lefty” to overgeneralize, and he should be able to provide upper-minors depth quickly.

The ratings — all better than average — seem to bear out Gordon’s expertise:

Gordon’s Baseball Cube player ratings

vs. Power 88

Hittable 88

Durability 82

Walks 73

K/BB 71

Strikeouts 51

Gordon threw more than 100 innings in college in spring, but nonetheless was sent right to Arizona after the draft; clearly, the White Sox have no reservations about challenging him. The southpaw ended up adding another 11 innings over seven games between the ACL and Low-A ball, to a 1.64 ERA.

Don’t read too much into Gordon relieving in five of his first seven pro games, however. This was a workload move, and the White Sox almost surely will give Lucas a chance to prove himself as a starter before sending him to the pen permanently.

With that said, Gordon’s age-appropriate level would be High-A, so expect him to start with or move quickly to the Dash in 2024.

