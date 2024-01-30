South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 57: Gabriel Rodríguez

Gabriel Rodríguez
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
5´11´´
172 pounds
Age: 20
2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 77
2023 High Level ACL (Rookie)
Age relative to high level -2.3 years
SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 15
Overall 2023 stats 2-1 ⚾️ 14 games (9 starts) ⚾️ 1 SV ⚾️ 47 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.78 ERA ⚾️ 1.510 WHIP ⚾️ 61 K ⚾️ 24 BB
Gabriel Rodríguez logged two years in the DSL. His first, at age 17 in 2021, was an adequate start (4.19 ERA, 1.744 WHIP) especially due to the fact he was giving up almost two years to his opponents. Although Rodríguez didn’t start 100% of the time in 2022, he was basically in the rotation, and even threw one complete game shutout. Despite still being younger than DSL average, he logged a 3.64 ERA and 1.344 WHIP.
In 2023, Rodríguez made the leap to the States for a trial at Camelback Ranch — and came through superbly. In spite of being very young for the level, he kept his ERA sub-4, HRs allowed low (one!) and a solid K/BB ratio.
Rodríguez’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Durability 100 (+1 from last season)
Strikeouts 57 (+13)
K/BB 47 (+10)
Hittable 41 (-2)
vs. Power 41 (-2)
Walks 41 (+4)
Rodríguez has just 145 professional innings under him, but all indications are he could be a real keeper. While he could get some extended spring work in at Glendale, chances are he’ll see no ACL action, joining Kannapolis to start the season or in early spring.
