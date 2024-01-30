South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 56: Edrick Felix

Edrick Felix

Second Baseman

6´0´´

198 pounds

Age: 22

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.1 years

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system 4

Overall 2023 NCAA stats 60 games ⚾️ 25 HR ⚾️ 83 RBI ⚾️ .366/.449/.774 ⚾️ 31 BB ⚾️ 55 K

With the 419th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox selected second baseman Edrick Felix from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Unlike the direction the White Sox took with the plurality of their hitting choices in 2023, Felix is less about bat discipline and more about raw power.

White Sox 14th round pick Edrick Felix, 2B/SS, Florida Gulf Coast pic.twitter.com/h4XOaPb8bO — Jimmy (@FlynnJimmy__) July 11, 2023

Have a day, Edrick Felix! The second baseman drives in his 4th and 5th runs of the day with this 2-run blast. Felix is now hitting .389 this spring with 10 HRs and 35 RBIs. The College of Central Florida transfer has been fantastic for FGCU this spring. pic.twitter.com/FKYVbfoQSi — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) April 1, 2023

Now, to the naked eye in that footage, the six-foot part of Felix’s 6´0´´, 198-pound listing seems a bit generous, but that makes his ability to put the ball over the fence even more impressive. He had 25 homers and 83 RBIs for an apparently high-scoring Eagles club in 2023, and in case we want to call that some sort of Atlantic Sun juiced ball bounce, Felix drove out 19 a year earlier, for Central Florida CC.

And don’t discount plate discipline, either; we take walks for dangerous hitters at the lower levels with a grain of salt, but Felix is not selling out for full power walking 31 times against 55 Ks.

Interestingly, speed is not an element of Felix’s game, with just 16 swipes across all levels, dating back to 2021.

Felix’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Power 91

Hittable 90

RBIs 87

XBH 71

Durability 63

Runs 54

Contact 41

Speed 28

Felix was the best hitter on a 42-win Florida Gulf Coast team in 2023. The JUCO transfer was extremely aggressive, but it worked to the tune of a 1.223 OPS and 171 wRC+ in his lone D1 season. That wRC+ was tied for 30th-best among qualified D1 hitters in 2023, and the sixth-best among middle infielders.

His batted-ball profile backs up these numbers, as Felix put up a massive hard-hit rate that came at the expense of a lot of whiffs. He swung-and-missed more than 62% of Division 1 hitters, yet he only struck out 19% of the time, which is just less than league average. Felix has a quiet stance and load, which helped him hit .328 and slug .582 on breaking balls in 2023, typically at least putting them in play with two strikes.

Given the White Sox hit more ground balls than any other club in the American League, adding a player coming off of a season with a mere 30% ground ball rate is a plus. He’s also great at pulling the ball in the air, as he hit 57% of his pulled batted balls in the air (88th percentile).

In his short pro debut in 2023 (nine games in the ACL, 12 at Kannapolis) Felix hit a bit of a wall — but it’s telling that he still mustered a .485 slugging percentage despite deflated overall offensive numbers.

Felix should get the age-appropriate promotion, to High-A Winston-Salem, to start 2024 or soon into the spring.

