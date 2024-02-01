South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 55: Troy Claunch

Troy Claunch

Catcher

6´0´´

210 pounds

Age: 25

2022 High Level Charlotte (Triple-A)

Age relative to high level -2.3 years

SSS rank among all catchers in the system 6

Overall 2023 stats 47 games ⚾️ 4 HR ⚾️ 21 RBI ⚾️ .186/.305/.303 ⚾️ 21 BB ⚾️ 32 K ⚾️ 21-of-77 (27.2%) CS

The White Sox signed Troy Claunch as an undrafted free agent on July 31, 2022. Claunch played four seasons of college baseball at Oregon State and a redshirt (2020 season pandemic cancellation) fifth year at Texas A&M.

He is viewed as a high-floor player with solid game-calling skills. Clutch Claunch, as he is known, is a strong leader has been well-loved by both coaches and teammates. His combined college slash line was .291/.373/.405, with a .778 OPS in 187 games. As a junior in 2021, he was an All-Pac 12 First Team member.

Defensively, Claunch hovers about league average. However, in his last college season at College Station, he excelled behind the plate, having caught 12 runners stealing during Texas A&M’s run to the College World Series; Texas A&M reached college baseball’s Final Four before being defeated by Oklahoma.

In August 2022, the White Sox assigned Claunch to the Arizona Complex League (ACL). He played in just four games in the ACL, performing well with a line of .400/.625/.500 before being promoted to Single-A Kannapolis. Claunch struggled a bit in his 15 games with the Cannon Ballers, hitting .254/.333/.271 and a .604 OPS, with little of his advertised pop.

Behind the plate, he fared better, as Claunch did not make a single error at catcher in 73 innings. However, the rules in the minors for 2022 that skewed an advantage toward base-runners did affect Claunch’s SB-thwarting efforts, nabbing just 29.4% of runners.

Claunch started the 2023 season in Kannapolis, where he spent 29 out of only a total of 47 games for the season. Due to injury, he missed about six weeks throughout June and July. After a four-game rehabilitation stint in the ACL, he returned to the Cannon Ballers, and the Sox promoted him to the Dash in August, where he saw action in 11 games. In September, he vaulted right over Birmingham to end the season with a two-game cup of coffee at Charlotte. There, with a promotion based on short-term need and not merit, he went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Offensively, Claunch struggled mightily in 2023, possibly due in large part to injury. He saw the most success in Winston-Salem, where he slashed .214/.333/.464 with two home runs and seven RBIs in seven games. Behind the dish, he fared better, amassing a .983 fielding percentage, making six errors over 331 innings.

Claunch’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 65

RBIs 61

Hitting 59

Contact 58

Power 43

XBH 39

Runs 28

Speed 22

The White Sox have a few catching prospects in the queue ahead of Claunch, but with a healthy year 2024, we can better see where he ranks among Korey Lee, Edgar Quero, and Adam Hackenberg. Look to find the backstop getting to Birmingham at some point in 2024.

